Venerdì 05 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

ENGWE launched the new ENGWE L20 e-bike on Mother's Day with an early-bird price and a giveaway

05 maggio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a well-known electric bicycle company, unveiled their new model on the special occasion of Mother's Day - ENGWE L20. This model is more fashionable and female-friendly, making it ideal for female users to experience the joy of riding. To celebrate the launch of the ENGWE L20 electric bike, ENGWE is offering a special promotion for Mother's Day on the EU website. 

"At ENGWE, our mission is to help people find and achieve a new way with short trips, that is why the ENGWE L20 ebike was created. You can enjoy 140km of range in PAS mode, with this incredible ebike, the possibilities are endless - explore farther and discover more with ease." said an ENGWE spokesperson. Also, from the Step-thru frame to the younger and more fashionable color choices, the ENGWE L20 caters to the needs of female riders everywhere. With its simpler controls, more comfortable seats, and plenty of loading space front and rear, this is the perfect e-bike to help ladies embrace the great outdoors.

ENGWE L20 ebike comes in four stylish colors – Snow White, Onyx Black, Avocado Green, and Flamingo Pink – to suit any aesthetic. With its powerful motor, fat tires, and stylish design, it's sure to be a hit with riders of all ages.

Commemorating Mother's Day this year, the ENGWE L20 is the perfect gift to show appreciation to the ladies of our lives. They are excited to offer customers the opportunity to experience the ENGWE L20 Ebike firsthand, this offer is only available for a limited time. ENGWE offers free L20 ebike and gifts ( total 100 pcs available) and Early Bird Price of €1099 (€150 off ).

For more information about the ENGWE L20 ebike, please visit ENGWE EU websites.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2070338/ENGWE_L20_ebike_Mother_s_Day_Promotion.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-launched-the-new-engwe-l20-e-bike-on-mothers-day-with-an-early-bird-price-and-a-giveaway-301816818.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
