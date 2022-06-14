Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
ENGWE Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for X26 All-Terrain eBike: A Performance Beast With 1000W Motor

14 giugno 2022 | 18.35
WALNUT, Calif. and ROME, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Aimed to be the most powerful product of the ENGWE series for users in the US and Europe, ENGWE paired a 1000W motor with a dual battery system, and triple shock suspension to create an all-terrain beast X26 for crowdfunding. It is launched on Indiegogo. Motorcycle-grade fat tires of 26*4 inches make easy work of potholes, snow, or sand. More powerful than the majority of e-bikes on the market, X26 easily meet riders' expectation of power, speed, long trip and stability.

Conquer Hills Easily with 1000W Motor

The X26 offers steady power at 750W and can push out a monstrous 1000W when facing extreme terrains. With more power than most eBike available, the X26 lets riders climb steep hills of a 30% incline. The motor also gives it a 31MPH top speed, beating other eBikes that only reach 20-30MPH.

Dual Battery System Allows 62 Miles Maximum Range

A dual-battery system charges the ride with a whopping 1373Wh of power, with improved ride time to give riders more miles of up to 62 miles and more time on the trails. That's a full day of riding without ever stopping for a top-up.

Triple Suspension System

X26 employs a triple suspension system extending from its front hydraulic shock with 150mm stroke travel, and middle mechanical shock to the rear air shock, which excels it from other e-bikes at 3 times more powerful shock absorbance.

26*4 Inches Fat Tires

ENGWE's specialized ground control fat tires (26*4) are also skid resistant and maximize rolling and climbing, giving riders total control over tighter turns and faster stops on even the toughest terrain.

Specs

Top speed: 50KPH / 31MPHPower: 1000W (Peak), 750 (Rated)Max Incline of Climb: 30%Tire Size: 26*4 InchesRange Per Charge (Normal Mode): 100KM/62 MilesBattery Capacity: 48V 19AH (Main Battery), 48V 9.6AH (Extra Battery)Brake: Hydraulic Disk BrakesAcceleration: 46s (0-50 KMH)Load: 330lbs / 150KGWeight: 90lbs / 41KG

Only $1599 for all the exceptional functions combined in one piece, the X26 is definitely one of the most cost-effective e-bikes in the industry. Don't hesitate to grab the super early bird deal on Indiegogo .

Click Here for More Info.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839237/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
