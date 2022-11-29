Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:29 Frana Ischia, "con nuova allerta popolazione potrebbe essere ospitata in hotel"

16:24 Qatar 2022, Russia tifa Iran contro gli Usa

16:21 Dimissioni Juventus, Abodi: "Opportune, difendono patrimonio club"

16:18 Ricci (Eni): "Car sharing Enjoy elettrico a Milano rafforza impegno Net Zero"

16:09 Eni, con le nuove Yoyo a Milano la flotta car sharing Enjoy diventa anche elettrica

15:58 Milano, 21 Wol diventa 21 House of Stories e apre seconda struttura sui Navigli

15:53 Influenza, Bertolaso: "Al momento ci preoccupa più del Covid"

15:51 Qatar 2022, Iran-Stati Uniti: uno scontro che viene da lontano

15:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.344 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 2.248 nuovi casi

15:26 A Milano confronto sulla tecnologia per migliorare la sicurezza antincendio

15:15 Senato, ritirato emendamento per invio armi a Ucraina

15:12 Covid oggi in Sardegna, 822 contagi e un morto: bollettino 29 novembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Enhance Workplace Utilization and Unleash People Counting Value for Optimal Benefits

29 novembre 2022 | 16.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milesight, a global AIoT solutions provider, rolls out the Occupancy & People Counting Series adopting the state-of-art AI and ToF technologies. Targeting workplace occupancy and people counting, the series leverages IoT technologies to generate real-time occupancy insights and people flow statistics, unleashing the potential utilization of spaces.

Convert Data into Spatial Intelligence with the Milesight AI Workplace Occupancy Sensor 

Being AI-based, the sensor accurately counts people to get a full picture of the designated area. In virtue of LoRaWAN®, the small-size payload transmitting allays privacy concerns for 100% anonymous detection. By getting extensive data, it forms a valuable information network of spaces. The data collected can be converted into information instantly for great space utilization.

The sensor can be applied everywhere related to space. The key value of the solution applying Milesight VS121 is to turn scattered and unobtainable spatial data into hands-down information, driving better utilization and scientific spatial management. It can be applied to workplaces, retail stores, shopping malls, supermarkets, meeting rooms, workstations and entrances.

®2

Convert Numbers into Decision-Making Insights with the Milesight 3D ToF People Counting Sensor

Using ToF Technology, the people flow of the monitoring area is precisely counted with 99.5% ultra-high accuracy and 100% anonymous detection. The advanced U-turn avoids unnecessary and redundant statistics for reliable performance. Check the accuracy testing report to find out how the sensor accurately counts in diversified application scenarios＞＞

It is mainly used for businesses like retail stores, shopping malls, supermarkets, commercial buildings and transportation. Also, it provides the possibility for smart linkage of control like HVAC systems and facilities. Where there is concern about people counting, there is the Milesight 3D People Counting Sensor. The data collected will be an operational database to drive intelligent management and sound decision-making.

Taking the advantage of space occupancy and people counting, the series is going to sparkle to bring a superb and promising space utilization future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhance-workplace-utilization-and-unleash-people-counting-value-for-optimal-benefits-301688953.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro ICT ICT Altro series leverages IoT technologies state of art AI and ToF technologies rolls out fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
New to go
Ucraina, senatore russo: "Parole Papa inaccettabili"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Chiara indicazione su priorità d'azione"
News to go
Auto, ripartono gli incentivi
News to go
Calderoli: "Vanno ricreate Province con elezione diretta"
News to go
Frana Ischia, aperto fascicolo per disastro colposo
News to go
Covid in Cina, ancora proteste contro i lockdown
News to go
Trasporti e servizi, sciopero 2 dicembre 2022
News to go
Saman Abbas, estratto il corpo a Novellara
News to go
Coldiretti: +31% allarmi alimentari: 80% su cibi importati
News to go
Sanità, medici e sanitari in piazza il 15 dicembre a difesa Ssn
News to go
Manovra, bozza approda in Parlamento: 16 capitoli e 156 articoli
News to go
Qatar 2022, mondiale finito per portiere Camerun Onana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza