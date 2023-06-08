Eni to help cut greenhouse gas emissions, forge sustainable energy in Libya

Italian major Eni - Libya's main international gas producer - will work on curbing C02 emissions in the oil-rich North African country and aid its green transition by developing new renewable sources there under a new accord.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during a visit to Rome by Libya's interim premier, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on Wednesday, Eni said in a statement.

Under the MoU, Eni will work on reducing CO2 emissions through the reduction of routine gas flaring, fugitive emissions and venting, as well as possible projects for the reduction of hard-to-abate sector emissions, according to the statement.

"In addition, new solutions for the development of renewable energy and initiatives for electricity efficiency in the country will be evaluated," said the statement.

Eni will also look to identify new gas resources from existing fields, which will be developed as part of an integrated project for the domestic market and potentially for export.

The MoU is in line with Eni's strategy and with the Libyan government's objectives to accelerate decarbonisation and the green transition, the statement underlined.

Eni has an 80% share of Libya's national gas production (1.6 bscfd last year). The company has been operating in Libya since 1959 and currently has a large portfolio of assets in exploration, production and development.

Production activities are operated through the joint venture Mellitah Oil and Gas BV in which Eni and the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) each hold a 50% stake.

Equity production was 165,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, the statement said.