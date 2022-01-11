Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:59
Enigma Securities Registered as FCA Virtual Asset Service Provider, Raises Regulatory Profile

11 gennaio 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities LTD and the Makor Group are pleased to announce that The Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom has approved Enigma Securities Ltd as a Registered Cryptoasset Firm on December 24, 2021.

Since June 6, 2018, Enigma Securities, a subsidiary of Makor Securities London Limited, has maintained full digital asset compliance consistent with the FCA's Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations, or MLRs. By January 2020, Enigma was temporarily registered under the 2017 MLR update, before the FCA approved the firm's registration application. Enigma continues to be diligently focused on the the most rigorous standard of of AML/CTF procedures for all its digital asset clients.

With this designation, Enigma joins notable FCA-registered cryptoasset firms such as eToro UK LTD, Fidelity Digital Assets, LTD, and Galaxy Digital UK Limited. "We are extremely proud to reach such a milestone. By raising Enigma's regulatory profile, we are giving our institutional grade clients a much higher level of transparency and assurance when they trade digital assets with us," said Makor's CEO and Co-Founder, Michael Halimi.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723958/Enigma_Registered_FCA.jpg

Please contact Enigma Securities for more information:

Enigma Securitieswww.enigma-securities.io LON: +44 207 290 5777NYC: +1 212 419 4000

in Evidenza