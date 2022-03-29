Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 10:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:15 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 17.200 soldati Russia"

09:50 Carburanti, oggi prezzi in calo per benzina e diesel

09:25 Guerra Ucraina, forze filo-russe rivendicano controllo Mariupol

09:23 M5S, Borrè: "Impugnerò nuovo voto su Conte, ecco perché"

09:10 Ucraina-Russia, 144 i bambini morti da inizio guerra

08:43 Brescia, donna fatta a pezzi e gettata in sacchi neri: confessa vicino casa

08:15 Oscar 2022, Will Smith e le scuse a Chris Rock dopo lo schiaffo

08:04 Guerra Ucraina-Russia live, ultime notizie oggi: news ultima ora 29 marzo

07:54 Guerra Ucraina, Peskov: "Armi nucleari solo se esistenza Russia minacciata"

07:35 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, al via nuovi negoziati a Istanbul: c'è anche Abramovich

07:17 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Biden insiste: "Putin dittatore"

00:01 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Cessate fuoco obiettivo massimo negoziati"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ENORMOUS AND EXCEPTIONAL FURA Gems to auction stunning natural emeralds from Coscuez, Colombia

29 marzo 2022 | 05.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI and SHARJAH, UAE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fura Gems (''FURA'') is pleased to announce its second rough Colombian emerald auction, to be held 3–10 April 2022 in Sharjah, UAE. FURA to present never-seen-before, rare selection of untreated natural emeralds of intense colour and immaculate clarity.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9031151-fura-gems-auction-stunning-natural-emeralds-from-coscuez-colombia/

Key Highlights:

Dev Shetty Founder and CEO of Fura, commented: 

"With the environment license approved and the mining title extended by 30 years, we have already commenced the construction of the large-scale underground mine. We believe by 2023, Fura will become the largest supplier of the Rough Colombian emerald globally and thereby provide consistent trade supply of the rough Colombian emerald.

The range of finest quality to be displayed including the 81.2 carats and 83.8 carats of rough emeralds each, confirms our belief that Coscuez produces the finest emerald in the world. We are also proud to add the Gübelin Gem Lab's Emerald Paternity Test and Provenance Proof blockchain system to provide complete transparency and traceability of the emeralds coming from the Coscuez mine.

Fura is grateful to the community of Coscuez, Government of Colombia for their support and the Fura team for their relentless hard work and undying commitment to make Fura a truly global mining company."

For more information, please contact: 

Rupak Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, rupak.sen@furagems.com

Rohit Jain, Public Relations Office, +917028918380  rohit@fountainmediaandcommunicationsgroup.com 

About FURA

FURA, www.furagems.com is a gemstone mining company established in 2017. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with three mining subsidiaries, in Colombia, Mozambique and Australia, produce emeralds, rubies and sapphires, respectively.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774323/FURA_EMERALD_JOINT_IMAGES.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rough Colombian emerald auction April 2022 in Sharjah Sharjah ENORMOUS AND EXCEPTIONAL FURA Gems
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Gas Russia, Paesi G7 rifiutano richiesta di pagare in rubli
News to go
M5S, Conte: "No ad aumento spese per la Difesa"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi telefonata Draghi-Zelensky
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Pace sempre doverosa e possibile"
News to go
Droga, spaccio nel Beneventano: 10 misure cautelari
News to go
Assegno unico universale 2022, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Covid Cina, Shanghai in lockdown
News to go
Zelensky: "Putin vede l'Ucraina come una parte del suo mondo"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Oscar 2022: 'Coda' miglior film, Sorrentino non ce la fa, il pugno di Will Smith
News to go
Covid Campania, ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza