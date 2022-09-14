Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:22 Nuoto, sospeso presidente Fin Barelli

16:01 Vino, Centinaio: 'Italia leader mondiale per quantità e qualità, 25 mln per promozione'

15:59 Il tetto Ue al prezzo del gas non c'è (e difficilmente ci sarà)

15:59 Vendemmia soddisfacente per quantità e sorprendente per qualità

15:45 Farmaceutica, Luca Ruffini General Manager Amarin Italia

15:42 Letta si racconta, 'tra i miei sogni l'Nba e viaggiare, pronto al passo indietro per mia moglie'

15:34 Soldi Russia a partiti, Usa: "Preoccupano operazioni di influenza politica"

15:27 Guitart (Danone): "'Ascolta il tuo cuore' campagna ironica e incisiva"

15:22 Dl Aiuti bis e tetto stipendi, emendamento governo per stop a deroga

15:05 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.553 contagi: a Roma 696 casi

15:01 Caro energia, Ue: "Ridurre consumi del 10% fino a marzo 2023"

14:54 Google, confermata multa Ue da 4,1 mld per posizione dominante

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Enverus Rises To Meet Solar Planning Challenges With Acquisition of RatedPower

14 settembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Feasibility studies, analysis, design and engineering of solar power plants added to growing solutions in power & renewables.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS company, announced today that it has acquired Madrid-based RatedPower, a SaaS company developing solutions that automate and optimize the feasibility study, analysis, design and engineering of solar power plants and electrical infrastructure to maximize the potential of photovoltaic (PV) plants and reduce their Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

Enverus currently serves more than 440 power market participants, primarily in North America, and the addition of RatedPower's technology and experience immediately expands Enverus' value and growing portfolio of solutions in the solar industry and broadens its geographical coverage internationally.

"Much like our start decades ago, RatedPower is a trailblazer in digitalization, automation and efficiency, but in the rapidly growing solar market. Our common denominator is truth in data, strategic planning and optimizing efficiencies," said Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus. "As of today, we have taken a major leap forward in adding to our solar planning capabilities enabling us to strategically advise customers where and how to design their plants to maximize production."

"This is a great day for our future, as it validates the unique work we've been doing over the last five years," added Andrea Barber, CEO of RatedPower. "We were born with the vision of digitalizing the renewable energy industry and making solar the world's main energy source to accelerate the energy transition. Our mission aligns perfectly with Enverus and our combined strengths will place us in a privileged position to reach that vision while powering the new, global energy economy."

Hughes continued, "RatedPower and their solutions have disrupted the solar industry, helping clients realize their full potential, and together, we will accelerate our investment and expand our footprint within the power and renewables space. We will continue to provide our customers with solutions that enable them to grow and thrive in the future of energy."

Founded in 2017 by Andrea Barber, Miguel Ángel Torrero and Juan Romero, and backed by the European climate tech pioneer VC Seaya, RatedPower has more than 80 employees across engineering, product, business development, marketing and operations. They boast 1,400 users worldwide, have assisted in 20,000 projects, contributed to the production of 43 gigawatts in power – touching 22 million households – and have helped mitigate 17 million tons of CO2.

Bernadette Johnson, who was recently promoted to general manager of Power and Renewables at Enverus, will oversee RatedPower's integration.

In March of 2021, Enverus acquired Energy Acuity, a leader in power generation and power delivery market data with specific expertise in renewable energy. Since then, Enverus has integrated the tracking and cataloguing of thousands of renewables projects leveraging hundreds of unique data sources across North America. These siting workflows are an ideal match to complement RatedPower's area of expertise.

Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data, sourced from our partnerships to 98% of U.S. energy producers and more than 35,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment and sourcing, and our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus.com  

RatedPower helps companies discover the smartest ways to design and engineer utility-scale solar PV plants and maximize their potential through pvDesign, their software to automate and optimize the study, analysis, design and engineering of photovoltaic plants and its electrical infrastructure in all its stages. RatedPower has helped develop more than 43 GW in more than 160 countries. Bringing value to developers, IPPs, contractors, investors and manufacturers, helping them make better decisions, democratizing engineering knowledge and boosting the deployment of solar plants worldwide. Learn more at ratedpower.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1079235/Enverus_Logo.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896566/RatedPower.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia ICT Ambiente Energia Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza meet Solar Planning Challenges engineering linea design
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Sanzioni Ue a Russia resteranno"
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Bonus carburante Autotrasporto, domande al via
News to go
Usa: "Da Russia 300 mln di dollari a partiti di 20 Paesi"
News to go
Elisabetta, il feretro a Londra
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi 14 settembre
News to go
Trasporti locali, sciopero nazionale venerdì 16 settembre
News to go
Caro energia, anche la Tour Eiffel vittima dei risparmi
News to go
Elisabetta, Russia non invitata a funerale
News to go
E' morto il regista francese Jean-Luc Godard
News to go
Avellino, agguato dopo lite in un locale: 5 arresti
News to go
Omicron 4 e 5, in settimana riunione Cts Aifa su vaccino aggiornato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza