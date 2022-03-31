Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:19
comunicato stampa

Envision Digital Appoints SmartGrids and Cleantech Pioneer Maher Chebbo as Managing Director of Europe

31 marzo 2022 | 08.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Appointment strengthens Envision Digital's business in the region and powers the net-zero narrative

PARIS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Envision Digital International Pte Ltd (Envision Digital), a global AIoT technology leader for Net Zero headquartered in Singapore, has appointed Dr. Maher Chebbo, based in Paris, as the Managing Director of its operations in Europe.

This is in line with Envision Digital's commitment to strengthen its business in the region and advance the wider net-zero agenda, as the European Union (EU) targets climate-neutrality by 2050. Chebbo's appointment also follows the announcement of several new strategic Net Zero partnerships with partners in the region, including engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald, global solar developer Lightsource BP and SITA, the world's leading IT provider for the air transport industry.

Chebbo brings with him over 30 years of experience in the energy and digital transformation sector, where he was most recently the Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial & Innovation Digital Officer at GE Digital. Prior to that, Chebbo spent over 20 years at SAP, and drove digital transformational growth in a range of industries, including Energy & Natural Resources as a General Manager for EMEA.

As the Managing Director of Envision Digital Europe, Chebbo will be responsible for expanding the digital-enabled decarbonisation mission in the region and driving strategic tech alliances to scale net-zero innovations towards a decarbonised Europe in 2050.

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director of Envision said, "We are pleased to welcome Maher to our leadership team as we accelerate our growth in Europe. Europe is one of the most advanced regions in its progress towards lowering emissions, and because of this, we see significant immediate opportunities for our technology to serve this mission. With Maher on board, we look forward to partnering with more governments and companies to leverage digital-enabled clean energy solutions in support of net-zero targets."

Dr Maher Chebbo, Managing Director, Envision Digital Europe said, "I have been impressed with Envision Digital's technology, focusing 100% on Cleantech and the momentum it has already achieved in Europe through strategic collaborations towards a carbon free continent, Enterprises and Smart Cities. I am honoured to be leading a business for purpose with entrepreneurship and strong commitment to deliver further sustainable growth and boost the use of cleaner energy by capitalising on the company's best-in-class Cleantech capabilities in AIoT and digitalisation."

Dr. Maher Chebbo will commence in his role on 1st April.

About Envision Digital

A global AIoT software leader in Net Zero, Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities to accelerate progress and improve their citizens' quality of life.

EnOS™, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages more than 110 million smart devices and 360 gigawatts of energy assets globally. Envision Digital's growing ecosystem of more than 360 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Solarvest, Total and ST Engineering. The company has close to 900 employees and 12 offices across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Thailand, China, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777609/Dr__Maher_Chebbo_Envision_Digital.jpg

 

articoli
in Evidenza