Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:36
Envision Powers Central Asia's Largest Wind Development - 1 GW Bash & Dzhankeldy

20 giugno 2023 | 12.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a world-leading renewable energy company, is proud to announce its pivotal role as turbine supplier for the 1 GW Bash & Dzhankeldy wind projects in Uzbekistan.

ACWA Power, a renowned Saudi Arabian developer that is driving the energy transition globally, spearheads these projects' development, with financing offered by leading international development financial institutions led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), DEG, Proparco, the OPEC Fund, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) among others.

Envision Energy's EN171-6.5 wind turbines are integral to these projects' operational and financial frameworks. This confirms the faith placed in Envision by various financial institutions including EBRD and ADB.

The Bash & Djankeldy wind projects will contribute immensely to Uzbekistan's objective of installing 5000 MW of wind energy by 2030.

John Lee, Managing Director of Envision Energy Asia and Africa, comments, "As a dedicated net-zero partner, we offer a comprehensive suite of product and system solutions. We're proud to drive renewable energy expansion in Uzbekistan and beyond, furthering the growth and sustainability of the renewable energy sector."

With a robust track record in delivering high-quality wind turbines and renewable energy products worldwide, Envision is committed to providing solutions in new energy infrastructure, combining renewables with energy storage, digital grid, and power-to-x (P2X) technologies to meet the evolving needs of its global customers.

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of "solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humankind". Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines, smart storage system and green hydrogen solutions through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the "new coal", batteries and hydrogen fuel as the "new oil", the AIoT network as the "new grid", the net-zero industrial parks to the "new infrastructure", and to promote the construction and cultivation of green "new industry".

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

For more information, please visit www.envision-group.com

Media Contact: Yang.stratton@envision-energy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747745/4073591/NEW_Envision_Tag_Line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-powers-central-asias-largest-wind-development---1-gw-bash--dzhankeldy-301855199.html

Tag
Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente role as turbine supplier energy company Uzbekistan Taskent
in Evidenza