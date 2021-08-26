Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 15:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:11 ''Ronaldo-City, c'è l'accordo"

14:57 Eutanasia legale, Cappato: "Possibile superare milione di firme, risultato storico"

14:44 Afghanistan, Diana Bracco: "Comunità internazionale dia segnale forte su diritti donne"

14:31 Afghanistan, spari contro aereo italiano: la pilota evita colpi

14:15 Afghanistan, talebani: "Musica sarà proibita"

14:11 Roma, ex giallorosso Righetti si candida con Gualtieri

13:48 Afghanistan, stop recupero collaboratori: 400 in attesa imbarco per Italia

13:15 Covid Israele oggi, boom contagi: 10mila casi in un giorno

13:15 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 26 agosto

12:56 Sicilia verso zona gialla, regole più dure dal 30 agosto

12:54 Vaccino covid, "sospesi circa 200 medici no vax"

11:45 Covid oggi Toscana, 677 contagi: bollettino 26 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EPEIOS Launches Flagship "Air Purificator", An Innovative 2-in-1 Air Circulator and Air Purifier

26 agosto 2021 | 14.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPEIOS, a smart home appliance brand, has officially launched the EPEIOS HM702A – the latest model in the Zephyr+ series, an innovative combination of air circulator and air purifier. Now available to buy on several platforms, including Amazon, Rakuten, Yahoo Store, and EPEIOS Japanese website.

Although the HM702A resembles a traditional pedestal fan in terms of aesthetic, its functionality is quite something else.

In a nutshell, it's an air circulator that can be used anywhere in the room during every season while a traditional fan is only meant for use during hot summer months.

All-Year-Round Air Circulator

As an air circulator, EPEIOS HM702 creates a 360 degrees oscillating draught in the form of an invisible jet stream and helps maintain a constant room temperature by ridding the room of cold or warm spots, therefore applicable all year round.

Anti-Bacterial Air Purifier

With a built-in air ionizer providing maximum active oxygen delivery that removes 99.99% of airborne particles, this air-purification-patented item also protects the users from bacteria, viruses, allergens, and even formaldehyde, creating a refreshing home.

Powerful Airflow with 3D Swing in Fan Mode

Even if used as an air fan, HM702A also stands out for delivering up to 32m of powerful airflow in 12 speeds. Plus, it is equipped with the latest 3D swing function that blows air to the left and right up to 180 degrees, and up and down through 100 degrees, meaning the EPEIOS HM702A is capable of covering an entire room or even a small house through its powerful and omni-directional airflow.

Stylishly Blends with Its Surroundings

With a minimalist style, neutral color, and compact size, the HM702A fits almost any style of home interior design. Besides the remote control, it also has a touch control panel with access to all the functions.

About EPEIOS

Founded in 2020, EPEIOS was set up to positively impact and simplify EPEIOS users' daily lives by providing handy, innovative, experience-driven smart home appliances with minimalistic aesthetic.

Until now, EPEIOS's small home appliance range has encompassed humidifiers, air circulators, air purifiers, toasters, handheld vacuums, and electronic spin mops.

EPEIOS will soon be entering the Vietnam market by launching its HM702A air circulator while also exploring partnerships with distributors worldwide. For more information, visit the EPEIOS websites: www.xepeios.com / www.epeios.jp

Spencer Daispencer_d@epeios.jp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601461/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601464/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601462/image_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601463/image_4.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN85783 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Alleanza Nazionale smart home appliance brand including Amazon
Vedi anche
News to go
Paternò, appicca incendio a rifiuti e sterpaglie: arrestato piromane
News to go
Sos dei Vescovi: "Salviamo le aree interne del Paese"
News to go
G20, Draghi: "Fare tutto il possibile per libertà donne afghane"
News to go
Bianchi: "Sopra al 90% di vaccinati tra personale scolastico"
News to go
Afghanistan, Gb: "Attacco aeroporto Kabul a ore"
News to go
Covid Italia oggi, crescono contagi tra sanitari
News to go
Eutanasia, oltre 750mila firme per referendum
News to go
Covid Italia oggi, l'ultimo bollettino
Crollo palazzina, salvo cane Ettore dopo 30 ore sotto macerie
News to go
Covid Italia, 7.548 contagi e tasso di positività al 3%
News to go
Camorra, arrestato in Spagna latitante del clan Mazzarella
News to go
Riapertura scuole, stanziati altri 270 mln per lavori istituti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza