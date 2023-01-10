Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:22 Prezzi benzina, in Cdm spunta ipotesi norma su trasparenza

20:01 Germania, 17enne accoltella a morte insegnante

19:31 "Non chiamateci più Farfalle": post della capitana Nazionale ritmica

19:28 Dakar 2023, incidente in rally: morto spettatore di origine italiana

18:55 Caso Pamela, mamma ricevuta a ministero Giustizia mostra foto choc: "Verifiche sul caso"

17:51 Alfredo Cospito, il legale: "E' determinato a proseguire sciopero della fame"

17:47 Sangiuliano: "Uffizi più cari? Giusto che cose di valore si paghino"

17:46 Carburanti, sta pesando la speculazione? Cosa dicono i dati

17:38 Juventus, si rivede Pogba: si allena con la squadra

17:34 Ucraina, addestramento Patriot: soldati Kiev subito in Usa

17:30 Brasile, Bannon esalta i rivoltosi pro Bolsonaro: "Sono freedom fighter"

17:12 Brasile, identificato chi ha finanziato assalto al Parlamento

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EpiVax and Zoetis to Collaborate on Swine T cell Epitope Prediction Tool: CircoMatch™

10 gennaio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") and Zoetis, are pleased to announce an exclusive collaboration to develop CircoMatch™, a unique bioinformatics tool that predicts the coverage of Porcine Circovirus Type 2 (PCV2) vaccines against field isolates of PCV2. The new tool provides a quick turnaround, powerful way to provide near real-time predictive effectiveness data so swine veterinarians and producers can make informed decisions in vaccination programs.

CircoMatch™ applies the EpiVax EpiCC (Epitope Content Comparison) tool and EpiVax PigMatrix algorithm in a custom-built website, which performs a detailed comparison between PCV2 vaccines and circulating field strains of the PCV2 virus. These proprietary computational tools allow for a practical prediction of effectiveness for existing commercial vaccines and may aid in the development of vaccines that are more efficacious across different viral variants.

PCV2 can cause significant production issues on farms, including suffering and weight loss in growing pigs caused by subclinical infections, reproductive failure in sows, generating significant economic losses to farmers. Current vaccines help in reducing pig mortality mitigating economic losses, however, due to continuous viral evolution, existing vaccines have varying effectiveness against the many emerging new field strains of PCV2. CircoMatch results in a quick turnaround, powerful way for Zoetis to provide veterinarians and producers with predictive effectiveness data so they can make informed decisions about their vaccination programs.   

Zoetis and EpiVax will be sharing more details on this new collaboration during the upcoming Conference of Research Workers in Animal Diseases (CRWAD) meeting in Chicago, January 22-24, 2023.

EpiVax is a biotechnology company with expertise in T cell epitope prediction and rapid vaccine design. EpiVax's immunogenicity screening toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines are employed in advancing the research of a global roster of companies. For more information, visit www.epivax.com.

As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Press Contact:Katie Porter, Associate Director, Business Development & MarketingEpiVaxkporter@epivax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542055/EpiVax_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epivax-and-zoetis-to-collaborate-on-swine-t-cell-epitope-prediction-tool-circomatch-301715657.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Agricoltura_E_Allevamento cell Epitope Prediction tool tool provides tool provides a quick turnaround
Vedi anche
News to go
L'estate 2022 è stata la più calda di sempre in Europa
News to go
Caso Emanuela Orlandi, parla Ali Agca
News to go
Uffizi, da marzo biglietto singolo in alta stagione a 25 euro
News to go
Ucraina, Nato: "Continuare il nostro sostegno a Kiev"
News to go
Italia-Giappone, incontro tra Meloni e primo ministro Kishida
News to go
Payback sanitario, imprese dispositivi medici in piazza a Roma
News to go
Pc gratis, chi può fare domanda all'Agenzia delle Entrate
News to go
Biden ha invitato Lula negli Usa a febbraio
News to go
'Ndrangheta, corruzione su fondi sisma a Mantova: 10 misure cautelari
Calcio, voci su Mourinho verso il Brasile: la Roma trema
News to go
Iran, Khamenei: "Rivoltosi sono traditori da combattere duramente"
News to go
La classifica delle città più maleducate d'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza