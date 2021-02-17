Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 20:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:30 Camera, parte corsa per successore Carfagna

19:22 Governo Draghi, Di Battista: "Oppormi è stata decisione naturale"

19:21 Governo, Toninelli: "Mia non sarà fiducia incondizionata"

19:03 Governo, Palazzotto lascia Si: "Errore politico il no a Draghi"

18:59 Berlusconi: "Un centro con Renzi-Calenda-Toti? Non servono nuovi contenitori"

18:47 Covid Calabria, 170 nuovi contagi e 7 morti: bollettino

18:40 Covid Gb, 12.718 contagi e 738 nuovi decessi

18:20 Sgarbi: "Draghi? Non do fiducia a chi dice 10 volte 'resilienza'"

17:07 Covid Lazio, 871 nuovi contagi e 55 morti: bollettino

17:01 Omicidio Formia, Questore Latina: "Caso gravissimo ma diverso da Willy"

16:59 Covid Italia oggi, 12.074 contagi e 369 morti: bollettino 17 febbraio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

EpiVax Announces Participation in International Consortium for Development of Next-Generation Influenza Vaccines (INDIGO)

17 febbraio 2021 | 17.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") today announces its participation in the INDIGO consortium – a partnership of public and private research and development organizations from the EU, India, and United States (funded by the EU and India) with the aim of developing next-generation influenza vaccines with better responsiveness, lower costs, and better accessibility.

The INDIGO consortium, led by Dr. Remko van Leeuwen (INDIGO's Principal Investigator) of the Amsterdam Institute for Global Health and Development ("AIGHD"), plans to achieve this goal by exploring innovative influenza vaccine concepts. The group will aim to produce novel seasonal (A and B) and avian flu (H7N9 and H5N1) vaccines by combining three cutting-edge elements: novel recombinant HAs with increased immunogenicity, a potent adjuvant, and delivery via needle-free intradermal patches. The consortium will seek to validate this approach by showing preclinical immunogenicity and safety, and GMP manufacture to ready a vaccine for Phase I clinical trial.

EpiVax will be applying its computational vaccinology expertise in this effort, combining proprietary immunoinformatics approaches and structural modeling methods (in collaboration with Dr. Celia Schiffer of UMass Medical School) to design optimized antigens for inclusion in seasonal and pandemic recombinant HA vaccine candidates. These novel antigens will be precisely engineered by scientists at EpiVax to avoid regulatory T cell (Treg) induction and to promote recruitment of broadly reactive seasonal influenza HA-specific memory CD4+ T cells to boost protective antibody responses while maintaining neutralizing antibody epitopes that would be encountered in natural infection with wild-type HA. This work will be accomplished using the company's exclusive immunoinformatics tools, including EpiMatrix, ClustiMer, and JanusMatrix, contained in the iVAX toolkit, an approach which has been validated in EpiVax's successful H7N9 immune engineering work performed in collaboration with Dr. Ted Ross of the University of Georgia ("UGA").

EpiVax will operate in the initial antigen design phase, and then provide the optimized sequences to ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies for development of recombinant antigens. Recombinant antigens will be passed on to the Institut National de la Sante et de la Recherche Medicale ("INSERM"), whose scientists, led by Dr. Jagadeesh Bayry, will test the optimized antigens in human donor materials and advanced laboratory models, such as humanized mice, to provide validation of the preclinical immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine candidates.

EpiVax's Director of Vaccine Research, Dr. Lenny Moise said, "We are pleased to participate in the INDIGO consortium. EpiVax has spearheaded the computational vaccinology research space for over twenty years, identifying innovative techniques to improve vaccine antigen design, and we are looking forward to applying our expertise in pursuit of safer and more effective flu vaccines."

About EpiVax: EpiVax is a biotechnology company with expertise in T cell epitope prediction, immune modulation, and rapid vaccine design. EpiVax's immunogenicity screening toolkits for therapeutics and vaccines, ISPRI and iVAX, are employed in advancing the research of a global roster of companies.

For more information about EpiVax, visit www.epivax.com.

Press Contact:Katie Porter, Business Development ManagerEpiVaxkporter@epivax.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542055/EpiVax_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere INDIGO consortium EpiVax Announces Participation in International Consortium for Development Next Generation influenza Vaccines India
Vedi anche
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
Draghi ringrazia Conte, applausi e buu al Senato
Etna in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
Sicilia
Etna in eruzione, colonna di fumo e lava
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza