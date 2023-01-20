Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:37 Sanremo 2023, Maneskin al Festival: l'annuncio di Amadeus

20:11 Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Wagner organizzazione criminale"

20:03 Covid, al via test vaccino spray 'made in Canada' su 500 volontari

19:57 Bergamo-Brescia capitali Cultura 2023, Mattarella: "L'unità rafforza l'Italia"

19:37 Ucraina, Zelensky vuole tank Leopard: "Non c'è alternativa"

19:09 L'inverno travolge l'Italia, weekend di neve e gelo da Nord a Sud

18:44 Lazio, Bandecchi: "60mila euro a Rocca, ho pagato tutti. Anche l'opposizione"

18:11 Covid, due casi di Kraken in Lombardia

17:56 Calciomercato Roma, Zaniolo 'non si fa convocare'. Verso la cessione?

17:52 Milano, treno contro segnale in stazione Centrale: ritardi e deviazioni

17:42 Covid oggi Italia, Ricciardi e Rezza: "Moderato ottimismo"

17:30 Ucraina, ambasciata Russia a Roma: "Distrutto veicolo mandato da Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

eQ Technologic Joins AWS Partner Network

20 gennaio 2023 | 14.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eQ Technologic, the provider of eQube®-DaaS, the powerful low/no-code data integration and analytics platform, is proud to announce it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

The APN is a global community of AWS Partners leveraging AWS to build innovative software solutions and services. AWS offers technical support and expertise to its Partners, along with a wider reach that allows them to grow their customer base.

The AWS Partner designation status is a testament to eQ's customer-centric business outcomes driven approach that aligns with the AWS Well-Architected Best Practices, prioritizing all its six pillars. eQ Technologic's platform, using AWS services like EC2, S3, RDS, SNS, ACM, KMS, and more, provides a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that creates secure, rapid, and flexible access to the cloud.

Dinesh Khaladkar, President & CEO of eQ Technologic said, "We are very excited to join the AWS Partner Network, as it is the perfect place for us to substantially extend the reach of eQube®-DaaS. With this, in addition to providing game changing business outcomes-based data fabric solutions to large customers globally, we will reach more small and medium-sized companies. Our Data Fabric solutions will become more cost effective and accessible to anyone. By joining the APN, we are on an accelerated path to democratize digital transformation."

Sanjeev Tamboli, the CTO added, "We are thrilled to join the AWS Partner Network. AWS Partner status underscores our ability to provide scalable and managed cloud deployments, without compromising on security best practices. By leveraging AWS, eQ will be able to reach a wider audience and allow customers to effortlessly integrate cloud based and on-premises applications."

Globally, businesses are increasingly moving towards software solutions and services that can – without compromising on security – rapidly and efficiently address their business needs to accelerate their digital transformation. eQube®-DaaS, a leading integration and analytics platform, helps its customers accelerate their Digital Transformation by establishing a data fabric connecting enterprise-wide data, applications, and devices. Working with AWS consolidates eQ's objectives: empowering businesses through scalable and robust integration and analytics solutions; creating ease of access to business insights for digital transformation; and creating valuable and meaningful impact.

About eQ Technologic

eQ Technologic, Inc. ('eQ') is a trusted provider of the eQube®-DaaS (Data as a Service) platform that delivers a highly scalable, resilient, and secure Data Fabric for its Customers. 

eQube®-DaaS is a powerful Low/No-Code Data Integration and Analytics platform. It establishes a Digital Backbone connecting enterprise-wide data, applications, and devices. This creates a 'Data Fabric' which puts the power of analytics in the hands of end users, leading to Actionable Insight. eQube®-DaaS platform-based solutions result in substantial productivity gain.

eQube® platform is flexible, robust, resilient, scalable, and secure with an overall lower total cost of ownership. The enterprise platform is now accessible through eQube®-Cloud, a game changer that further democratizes access to powerful data integration and analytics solutions, allowing organizations to embark on their Digital Transformation journeys.

Visit https://www.1eQ.com for more information on the eQube®-DaaS platform.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987351/eQTechnologic_AWS.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882393/eQ_Technologic_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eq-technologic-joins-aws-partner-network-301726893.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Joins AWS analytics platform AWS provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Google licenzia 12mila dipendenti
News to go
Plusvalenze Juve, le richieste della procura
News to go
Anziani, Meloni: "Cuore della società e patrimonio di valori"
News to go
Messina Denaro, dal materiale ritrovato nei covi la rete del boss
News to go
Torino, scritte no vax su edifici pubblici: denunciate 6 persone
News to go
Coppa del mondo di sci, Sofia Goggia vince la quarta discesa stagionale
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Fare in fretta, il Cremlino deve perdere"
News to go
Intercettazioni, pm a Nordio: "Trattati come associazione a delinquere"
News to go
Viaggi Memoria, Segre: "Ad Auschwitz si va in silenzio come in un santuario"
News to go
Qatargate, "Eva Kaili sottoposta a una condizione di tortura"
News to go
Papà dona polmone a figlio: è primo trapianto da vivente
News to go
In Groenlandia temperature mai così alte in ultimi mille anni: lo studio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza