Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Erdal Can Alkoclar to Renew Antiviral License for ActoPharma

ZURICH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last 1.5 years, the world has been fiercely battling with Covid-19; the viral calamity of our time. Scientists all around the world are working day and night to find an effective formulation that will effectively antagonize the symptoms of SarsCov2 and other emerging variants.

(ltr): Erdal Can Alkoclar, Ahmet Kılıc (Chairman of ActoPharma), Goksel Gursoy (CEO of Spektral Holding B.V)

ActoPharma; a renowned German Pharmaceutical Company has acquired the licenses of three antiviral formulation patents invented by Erdal Can Alkoclar and Metehan Yesil. Related bioceutical formulation consisting of two flavonol glycoside analouges is designed to simultenaously reduce viral load, decresse platelet aggregation and modulate the cytokine ratios in order to effectively suppress cytokine storm; the clinical term referring to dramatically elevated cytokine signaling leading to a severe autoimmune reaction that eventually uptegulates platelet aggregation and increases the likelihood of blood clots.

Another auxiliary treatment requirement that comes along with Covid-19 is the maintainance of muscle mass and cardiovascular integrity; two crucial matters challenged by lack of exercise and mobility. Alkoclar and Yesil also had a conclusion with ActoPharma regarding the exclusive license rights of their SARM (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulative) Formulations that may serve as an effective means for preserving via selectively onsetting nitrogen retention and muscle protein synthesis while exerting minimal or no androgenic effects.

"This may serve especially beneficial for the elderly who are forced to stay indoors for prolonged periods. We firmly believe that co-application of those formulations may serve as potential adjunctive treatments for Covid-19. We are planning to conduct clinical trials for both formulations," said Dr Sabahattin Ataoglu, supreme consultant and supervisor of related formulations.

ActoPharma

ACTO GmbH was founded in Braunschweig, Germany in 1998. As of today, our headquarter and the factory is located in Wietzen-Holte, Germany, and other branches in Braunschweig, Bavaria, and Baden-Württemberg in Germany, an office and factory in Istanbul, Turkey, and an office in New Delhi, India.

Specialized in hygiene, disinfection, wound care, personal care, industrial cleaning, food supplements, cosmetics, veterinary products, and fertilizers. In addition, ACTO® GmbH operates in the manufacturing, sales, and marketing of medical devices as well.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427089/ActoPharma.jpg

 

