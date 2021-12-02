Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:51
10:50 Vaccino bambini 5-11 Lazio, come prenotare da 13 dicembre

10:47 Covid, a Firenze attivo lo spazio vaccinale della Polizia di Stato all'hub del Mandela Forum

10:37 Covid oggi Italia, il report: aumentano casi, ricoveri e decessi

10:21 Obbligo vaccinale più vicino in Europa più vicino? Ecco perché

10:14 Vaccino AstraZeneca, trovata causa rare trombosi: lo studio

10:10 Covid oggi Germania, "serve lockdown per non vaccinati"

09:51 Il sito sbaglia, Alemanno si ritrova nella Nba

09:47 Vaccino 5-11 anni, Sileri: "Non ci sarà Green pass e obbligo vaccinale"

09:31 Vaccino 5-11 anni, Ricciardi: "Nessun obbligo per bambini"

08:33 Vaccino covid, Vaia: "Meglio fare richiamo ogni anno"

08:17 Covid Sicilia, da oggi mascherine all'aperto

08:04 Terrorismo, membro cellula Isis arrestato a Venezia - Video

eSalon Launches New Premium Conceal & Cover Root Touch-Up Powder

02 dicembre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Available In 10 Shades, The Vegan Brush-On Powder Easily Conceals Greys For Natural-Looking Coverage

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning, custom home hair colour brand eSalon introduces a new Conceal & Cover Root Touch-up Powder in 10 classic shades, allowing for seamless and convenient touch-ups in between hair colouring. As a new addition to the company's expansive professional-grade hair care line, the formula for this colour-safe product was developed in collaboration with eSalon's expert team of cosmetic chemists and licensed colorists.

Conceal & Cover Root Powder (£26) is lightweight, convenient and easy-to-apply. The vegan powder uses finely-milled micro-pigments to deliver coverage and is enriched with Brazil Nut Oil and Vitamin E to condition and protect.

The compact powder comes with a double-ended brush so you can touch up small areas with ease or apply to larger areas quickly, perfect for easy use on stubborn grays and regrowth. It can also double as an eyebrow powder. The compact also includes a handy mirror and conveniently fits in your purse to easily apply colour on the go.

The extensive colour portfolio is designed to blend with the most popular classic hair colours, Light Blonde, Dark Blonde, Strawberry, Copper, Light Auburn, Light Brunette, Medium Brunette, Dark Auburn, Dark Brunette and Black. Conceal & Cover Root Powder is available in most European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

"Ideal for all hair types and textures, our new root powder has  a silky matte finish that's never sticky and is incredibly blendable with colour that will stay put until your next shampoo," said Leianna Hillo, eSalon Lead Hair Colourist. "For extra staying power, set with your favorite light-hold hairspray."

To learn more and shop products, please visit https://www.esalon.co.uk/products.

About eSaloneSalon is a fully customised professional-grade home hair colour that's made-to-order and shipped directly to clients with everything they need to colour at home. eSalon has dispensed over 286k unique colour combinations and shipped over 11 million orders  to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. eSalon's entire range of hair care is certified by the Leaping Bunny cruelty-free programme. Colorsmith, launched in the U.S. June 2020 and expanded to Europe in June 2021. And in January 2021 the company introduced AURA Personalized Hair Care.

Press Contact: Samantha Preecesamantha@sp-communications.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1700853/CC_RootPowder_Soona_ATX20393_retouched_v1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246237/eSalon_Logo.jpg

