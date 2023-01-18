Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:15 Stellantis, Andrea Agnelli si dimette: cambia il Cda

21:15 Csm, caso Valentino agita Fdi. De Corato: "Giuseppe infangato ma non sapeva nulla"

21:14 Innovazione, nasce il primo avatar che 'parla' la lingua dei segni italiana

21:08 Elon Musk ha comprato Twitter? Merito della mamma

20:57 Saviano: "Boss Graviano mi querela e chiede sequestro mio romanzo"

20:26 Messina Denaro, La Russa: "Vittoria dello Stato ma non abbassare la guardia"

19:33 Qatargate, Giorgi: "Commercialista e Panzeri in Qatar durante i Mondiali"

19:14 Ruby Ter, assoluzione Berlusconi-Apicella: "Non c'è prova accordo corruttivo"

19:08 Ucraina, Gb a Germania: "Mandate subito carri armati Leopard"

18:57 Riforme, vertice a P.Chigi: "Presidenzialismo in tempi più brevi possibili"

18:40 Campi calcio pericolosi? Il medico: "Limitare uso pesticidi"

18:37 Brindisi, ingoia piccolo oggetto plastica: morto bimbo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ESG AND DISABILITY DATA WHITE PAPER LAUNCHED BY THE VALUABLE 500 AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

18 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the World Economic Forum, the Valuable 500 launches white paper entitled 'ESG and disability data: a call for inclusive reporting'. Their work on inclusive reporting has been co-funded and developed with 2 of the Iconic members of the Valuable 500, Allianz, and London Stock Exchange Group, in partnership with Tortoise Media.

Disability inclusion is strikingly absent from standardised key performance indicators through which organisations measure their impact and the value they bring to society.  The exclusion of disability and accessibility from investor-grade environmental, social and governance (ESG) data has far-reaching implications across the landscape of global business because of the size and scale of the population with disabilities.

Oliver Bäte, CEO of Allianz commented; "Traditionally, financial KPIs have dominated corporate reports. More recently, we observe rising interest from customers and investors in a more holistic view of companies' health, including customer satisfaction, stakeholder trust and workforce-metrics. Increased disclosure of non-financial indicators – like the Valuable 500 Disability Inclusion KPIs – drives important corporate change and translates reliably into competitive and financial advantage."

David Schwimmer, Chief Executive Officer at London Stock Exchange Group commented; "With more than 22 million employees represented in 41 countries across 64 sectors, the reach of the Valuable 500 companies is substantial. By adopting and disclosing against the five KPIs proposed in the white paper, the Valuable 500 companies can provide leadership on disability disclosure, acting as a catalyst for the corporate change we need.".

Rhiannon Parker, Chief Innovation Officer at the Valuable 500 commented; "Recognising that disability performance is topical in ARAs & sustainability reports, investor dialogue, and materiality assessments is central to the role the Valuable 500 plays in setting a precedent for disability inclusion in business." 

This report encourages leaders of the Valuable 500 companies to adopt and disclose against 5 KPIs to create a comparable baseline that measures progress on disability inclusion.

Valuable 500 Disability Inclusion KPIs are:

The white paper – here

To access the press conference – it's here

Teresa Hutson, VP of Technology and Corporate Responsibility at Microsoft commented, "Microsoft is committed to ongoing and transparent public reporting of disability performance which is a necessary step to addressing the disability divide."

The vision set forth in the white paper can help guide companies on their journey towards more inclusive reporting and is supported by Iconic members of the Valuable 500 including EY, Microsoft, Mahindra, and Sky.

About the Valuable 500 here

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esg-and-disability-data-white-paper-launched-by-the-valuable-500-at-world-economic-forum-301723511.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro paper entitled entitled ESG and disability data a call for inclusive reporting IBM AT AT World economic forum
Vedi anche
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Mondo in uragano categoria 5"
News to go
La Spezia, 'furbetti' delle case popolari: 5 denunce
News to go
Intercettazioni, Nordio: "Non toccheremo quelle su mafia e terrorismo"
News to go
Rigopiano, riprende il processo a 6 anni dalla tragedia
Sciopero benzinai, Garante chiede riduzione durata protesta
News to go
Gina Lollobrigida, camera ardente tra rose e gigantografie
News to go
Messina Denaro, nuovo covo a 400 metri in linea d'aria dal primo
News to go
Bonus raccolta differenziata, come funziona
News to go
Il maltempo sferza l'Italia
News to go
Ucraina, si schianta elicottero a Brovary: 18 morti
News to go
Coppa Italia, Cremonese ai quarti: Napoli eliminato ai rigori
News to go
Covid e rischi in gravidanza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza