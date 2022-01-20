Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:46 Senato, Evangelista lascia M5S e passa a Italia Viva

10:46 Super green pass, Camera approva decreto

10:39 Covid oggi Toscana, 13.720 contagi: bollettino 20 gennaio

10:29 Covid Austria oggi, lotteria per soli vaccinati: in palio buoni da 500 euro

10:18 Covid oggi Italia, "frena crescita contagi ma aumentano morti"

09:52 Quirinale, Renzi: 'Tra una settimana sarà tutto finito'

09:41 Covid India oggi, più di 300mila contagi in 24 ore: mai così tanti da 8 mesi

09:29 Quirinale, Renzi: "Qui, Quo, Qua fanno stesso tweet e zio Paperone Berlusconi si è ritirato"

09:28 Moby, depositato nuovo Piano: "Ulteriore importante passo verso rilancio industriale"

09:18 Covid India oggi, più di 300.000 nuovi contagi

08:56 Green pass, Costa: "Su tabaccherie discorso aperto"

08:55 Covid oggi Italia, Ricciardi: "Rischio aumento morti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Eskute Announces Plans to Launch New Mountain and City e-Bike Models in 2022

20 gennaio 2022 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After rapidly expanding the market in 2021, Eskute, a fast-growing e-Bike company, has announced exciting new plans to upgrade its highly popular series of city bikes and mountain bikes in 2022. The 2022 models will boast a significantly improved riding range and battery life compared to their predecessors. In tandem, Eskute plans to launch its first-ever fat tire electric bike model on the market in 2022.

The e-Bike industry is undergoing a period of rapid growth as more consumers seek sustainable transportation solutions that help them stay active and that protect the environment. According to Statista, the global e-Bike market is projected to be worth over $120 billion by 2030, with Europeans alone expected to buy an extra 10 million bikes per year. In line with market opportunities, Eskute expanded its business rapidly in 2021 with the launch of four product models, including two urban bikes and two off-road mountain bikes.

All Eskute e-bike models are fully compliant with Europe's Electronic Power Assisted Cycles (EPAC) regulations and are limited to 250W of power, so customers do not need a license to ride on public roads. The entry-level mountain and city e-bikes feature a high-performance Bafang rear-mounted hub motor with 7-speed transmission, improved battery life up to 40 or 44 miles per charge, and durable tires.

For those seeking greater performance, Eskute's Pro models are equipped with a mid-drive motor for better traction and stability on the road and the track, and greater battery capacity for riding ranges over 60 miles. The Pro models also have an additional Max. 65 N.m. torque sensor that saves time and physical labor during rides, increases the continued mileage, and extends the life of the battery. Both city and mountain e-bikes are designed according to their respective usage scenarios, so customers get maximum benefits from their ride.

"The e-bike market has garnered plenty of attention in recent years. At Eskute, we have won the loyalty of customers in 2021 with our outstanding R&D capabilities and strong supply chain. Our 2022 models will build upon the strong foundations of our existing e-bikes and incorporate customer feedback to bring an enhanced riding experience for consumers around the world," said Alan Chen, the CEO of Eskute.

Eskute has managed to achieve rapid sales growth throughout its online sales channels in 2021. Despite the pandemic and global supply chain challenges, Eskute has always maintained the best price and sufficient supply for customers. This commitment to service has seen the brand record 140% growth in the UK market between Q2 and Q4 2021, and 175% growth in the European Union.

Beyond upgrading its product series in 2022, Eskute has set its sights on opening offline stores and after-sale centers and accelerating its cooperation with dealers and business partners. In doing so, the company seeks to expand local production in Europe and help more people ride for freedom, ride for fun, and ride for the planet.

https://www.eskute.co.uk/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728588/Eskute_logo_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730317/Eskute.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica AltroAltro Ambiente Sport Altro Economia_E_Finanza mountain bikes city e Bike Models mountain mountain bike
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass e nuove norme anticovid: cosa cambia
News to go
Clima, 2021 uno dei 7 anni più caldi di sempre
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 19 gennaio
News to go
E-mail truffa, ecco i brand più imitati
News to go
Sanità, mancano fino a 350mila infermieri
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi: "In Dad solo 6,6% delle classi"
News to go
Napoli, truffa sul Superbonus: sequestrati 110 milioni
News to go
Cristiani perseguitati, "oltre 360 milioni nel mondo"
News to go
Calcio, Lewandowski miglior giocatore dell'anno
News to go
Covid, Emilia Romagna prima per tamponi fai da te
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 18 gennaio
News to go
Lucca, scoperto giro di false assunzioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza