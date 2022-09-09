Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Settembre 2022
23:57 Chi viene eletto alla Camera e al Senato? Ecco chi può farcela

23:45 Ictus in diretta tv, giornalista salvata da colleghi

22:03 Regina Elisabetta, solo due figli al capezzale per l'addio

21:35 Gas, "passo importante" Ue per tetto al prezzo

21:25 Svizzera, incidente in montagna: morto secondo 14enne italiano

21:22 Elezioni 2022, sondaggi politici: Meloni al 27%, Pd cala

20:50 Elezioni 2022, Letta contro Terzo Polo e M5S: "Perderanno male"

20:10 Milano, esplode ordigno bellico: grave ex Forza Nuova

19:54 Fedez e la frecciata a Giorgia Meloni - Video

19:35 Funerali Elisabetta, Biden e Mattarella presenti. Putin non va

19:17 Morte Elisabetta, il discorso di Re Carlo: "Vi servirò per tutta la vita"

19:15 Morte Regina Elisabetta, ecco chi è ora il sovrano da record

comunicato stampa

ESMO 2022 - Great oaks grow from small acorns: oncology is committed to doing its part for sustainability

09 settembre 2022 | 22.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At ESMO 2022, 9-13 September, Paris, France, the premier cancer congress in Europe, which has gathered 28k participants from 167 countries, many discussions will be around sustainability, prevention and novel approaches which could soon become a reality in the clinic.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3B2pJ2f For more: press@esmo.org#ESMO22

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology, with 25k members representing oncology professionals in 160 countries worldwide www.esmo.org   Contact:

Vanessa Pavinato+41 91 973 19 01press@esmo.org

