Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:58 Lukashenko: "Non sto per morire, dovete soffrire con me" - Video

23:13 Vinicius, 7 arresti per razzismo in Spagna

22:05 Ucraina, aereo Russia intercetta due bombardieri Usa sul Baltico

21:50 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, governo stanzia 2 miliardi. Mercoledì lutto nazionale

21:42 Netflix blocca abbonamento condiviso fuori da famiglia

21:30 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 23 maggio 2023

20:29 Alberto Genovese potrebbe uscire dal carcere per l'affidamento ai servizi sociali

20:10 Juve, John Elkann e il colloquio con Allegri: "Momento difficile"

20:03 Cannes 2023, Marco Bellocchio: "In 'Rapito' nessun intento ideologico"

19:41 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Schlein in zone colpite

19:22 Strage Capaci, tensione sotto l'albero Falcone per corteo studenti

19:16 Stipendi, indagine: per metà famiglie troppo bassi rispetto a costo vita

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ESOC 2023: AI tool outperforms human emergency call handlers in identifying stroke, new study shows

24 maggio 2023 | 00.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from Denmark have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) framework to address the number of strokes that go unrecognised by human emergency call handlers. The framework outperformed emergency call handlers in recognising stroke for both sexes and across all age groups studied, indicating its potential as a supplementary tool for early and precise stroke identification in the future.

The retrospective study, presented today at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) 2023, drew from the Danish Stroke Registry and a dataset of over 1.5 million calls made to the Copenhagen Emergency Medical Services between 2015 and 2020, including over 7000 stroke-related calls. Researchers utilised this data to train an AI framework to transcribe the call audio and then predict the risk of stroke based on the transcribed text.

The results, evaluated on calls from 2021, revealed that the AI framework performed more effectively than emergency call handlers in identifying stroke cases. The AI framework achieved a recall (sensitivity) of 63.0% and a precision (positive predictive value) of 24.9%, which resulted in an F1 score of 35.7. In contrast, emergency call handlers had a recall of 52.7% and precision of 17.1%, resulting in an F1 score of 25.8.

Dr Jonathan Wenstrup, one of the lead authors of the study from Copenhagen University Hospital, commented, "As one of the first points of contact for patients seeking medical assistance, emergency call handlers play a critical role in facilitating early and accurate stroke recognition. Many stroke cases can go undetected at this stage, leading to delays in treatment that can have potentially life-threatening consequences for patients." 

Across Europe, stroke is the second leading cause of death and a major cause of adult disability, affecting over 1 million people each year. As populations continue to grow and age, the number of people living with stroke is projected to increase by 27% between 2017 and 2047 in the EU. Despite this, many strokes can be prevented, and if treated early, the likelihood of a positive outcome can be greatly improved.

"With the implementation of this new, cost-effective supporting tool, we can enhance stroke identification and ensure more patients receive appropriate and timely care, ultimately improving patient outcomes," added Dr Wenstrup.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esoc-2023-ai-tool-outperforms-human-emergency-call-handlers-in-identifying-stroke-new-study-shows-301830617.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN07001 en US Salute_E_Benessere Altro ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro stroke opzione di acquisto call framework
Vedi anche
News to go
Antimafia, Colosimo eletta presidente Commissione
News to go
E' morta la giornalista Maria Giovanna Maglie
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, approvato il decreto maltempo
News to go
Bonus cultura, ecco come cambia
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
News to go
Pnrr, portavoce Ue: "Lavori ancora in corso su terza rata"
News to go
Università: meno laureati e tanti abbandoni
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
News to go
Vino, Irlanda primo Paese con alert sanitario su etichette
News to go
Euro 7, contrari Italia e altri 7 Paesi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza