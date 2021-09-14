Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:30
comunicato stampa

ESR Expands HaloLock System with New MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 13 Cases

14 settembre 2021 | 20.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, the first company to release MagSafe-compatible wireless car chargers a year ago, today launched new HaloLock™ cases designed exclusively for the iPhone 13.

At its launch in June, the ESR HaloLock System included 12 unique accessories all designed to take full advantage of the iPhone 12's MagSafe feature. HaloLock is now expanding to support the iPhone 13 with new cases that combine the convenience of MagSafe with military-grade protection.

"Our vision for the HaloLock System is to foster what we believe is an emergingMoT (magnetism of things)", said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "Having Amazon's #1 MagSafe car charger is the result of finding a new use case for MagSafe that others had overlooked. Each HaloLock product seeks to do the same, and by adding new functionality to MagSafe, we're giving users a more fluid and intuitive way of interacting with their phones."

Protection Made Easier

ESR's new clear cases with HaloLock are all military-grade certified having survived 26 drops with zero damage to either phone or case, and offer industry-leading magnetic holding power (1,100 g) to ensure a secure lock with any MagSafe accessories.

CLASSIC with HaloLock™: Clear slim case with scratch-resistant acrylic backAIR ARMOR with HaloLock™: Drop protection with shock-absorbing Air-Guard cornersAIR ARMOR 360 with HaloLock™: Tough 360° protection with Screen Shield

For those looking for a splash of color, ESR's smooth silicone CLOUD case and real leather METRO case also come in MagSafe versions.

Charging Made Easier

With HaloLock, whether using a car charger for navigation, a desk charger for a video conference call, or a kickstand charger that's just as at home on the kitchen counter as it is in a coffee shop, iPhone 13 users have a wide variety of ways to enjoy MagSafe.

Official Links

http://www.esrgear.com/ https://www.esrgear.com/collection/iphone-13 

Image Gallery

Images of all products are available here.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a market leader of mobile accessories that creates simple, effective, and innovative products. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR aims to make tech easier to use by giving people a better experience with technology in everyday life.

