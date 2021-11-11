Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:45 Covid oggi Russia, oltre 40.000 contagi e altri 1.237 morti

10:29 Covid oggi Italia, contagi in aumento: +37,7% in una settimana

10:19 Tesla, 'doppio colpo' di Musk: vende azioni a 1000 dollari e le ricompra a 6

10:09 Calenda: "M5S nel gruppo S&D? Errore Pd, io vado con Renew"

10:02 Manovra, Draghi convoca sindacati: probabile focus pensioni

09:49 Covid oggi Italia, Pregliasco: "Temo aumento contagi"

09:49 Strisce pedonali, cosa cambia con il nuovo codice della strada

09:48 Ddl concorrenza, la protesta dei taxi: sciopero nazionale il 24 novembre

09:34 Rugby, Padovani: "Italia-Argentina come una finale"

09:18 No Green pass, primario Trieste: "Reparti al limite, 90% ricoverati senza vaccino"

08:45 Covid oggi Germania, è record di contagi: più di 50mila in 24 ore

08:21 Sebastiano Bianchi è vivo, giocatore Legnano Basket torna a casa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Essence Group Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award for MyShield 5G-Enabled Intruder Prevention Solution

11 novembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Standalone IoT-Based Intervention System, Featuring Integrated Smoke Generator and HD Video Capabilities, Recognized Among Over 1,800 Entrants

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the MyShield 5G-connected comprehensive intruder prevention system. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The MyShield smoke generating intruder prevention solution is the first all-in-one system that can be used either as a standalone device connected to 5G CAT-M networks or integrated into existing security systems. It includes a passive infrared (PIR) motion detector, high-definition video camera for intruder verification, two-way voice communication, and proprietary smoke generator that fills a room with a disorientating, yet harmless, smoke to force intruders out of premises. The system's versatility makes it suitable for implementation in a range of residential and commercial settings and addresses the need for proactive security solutions that identify, verify and expel intruders before they have the opportunity to cause harm.

"Essence is committed to introducing advanced and reliable intruder deterrence solutions that empower people to take greater control of protecting their families, homes and businesses. This product is the first in a series of breakthrough security devices aiming to change the paradigm of security provision, from detecting and alerting to deterrence and intervention," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are honored that MyShield has been recognized by CES  for its innovative approach to proactive intruder prevention, part of our commitment to providing peace of mind to all".

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 70 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact: 

FINN Partners for Essence Group Danny Sudwarts danny.sudwarts@finnpartners.com  (+1) 469-297-2515 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1684584/MyShield_CES.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508675/Essence_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
standalone IoT Based Intervention System HD video Capabilities Essence Group Wins Prevention Solution
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Italia sempre più calda, nel 2020 temperatura +1,5 gradi
News to go
Covid oggi Cina, rinviata anche la maratona di Shanghai
News to go
Papa: "Non stancatevi di fare il bene"
News to go
Terza dose vaccino Covid, da 1 dicembre a chi ha tra 40 e 60 anni
News to go
Covid oggi Germania, 236 morti in 24 ore
News to go
Bologna, scoperto 'bazar' della droga
News to go
Usa, respinto il ricorso di Trump
News to go
Genova, scoperta evasione fiscale milionaria commessa da compagnie aerotaxi
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
News to go
Catania, strangolò compagno cella mentre dormiva: arrestato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza