Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:35 Bce alza i tassi, Salvini: "Miliardi di risparmi bruciati in un pomeriggio"

20:08 Qatargate, il decreto: "Gruppo molto ampio di persone dedito a corruzione"

19:18 Maltempo, pioggia e forti venti su Toscana e Lazio. Neve a Torino

18:59 Mes, una partita infinita e tutta politica: cos'è e a cosa servirebbe

18:42 Gb, principe Harry: "Terrificante sentire urla di William contro di me"

18:38 Ucraina, dalla Russia offerte di lavoro al fronte per scavare trincee

18:19 Manovra 2023, impasse in commissione Bilancio

18:17 "Ogni 7 minuti un paziente diabetico ha un attacco cardiaco"

18:08 Oms: "Linea zero-Covid? In Cina contagi saliti prima di revoca misure"

18:06 "Sport&Prevenzione": il ruolo della vaccinazione per un sistema immunitario allenato e sempre in forma / SEGUI LA DIRETTA domani alle 11

18:05 Renzi querela Travaglio per diffamazione

17:58 Da 'schiatta' a 'vecchia mummia': anche gli antichi greci dicevano parolacce

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Establishment of Thailand's NV Gotion as Gotion plans to build battery export base in ASEAN countries

15 dicembre 2022 | 14.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HEFEI, China, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, Gotion High-tech signed a cooperation agreement with Nuovo Plus of Thailand-based PTT Group, to set up a joint venture called Thailand's NV Gotion Co., LTD (To be determined, NV Gotion for short). The joint venture focuses on the design, development, manufacturing, sales and export of battery modules and pack products, and aims to explore the ASEAN new energy market and build a battery export base in ASEAN. The PTT Group is the largest state-controlled energy and petrochemical company in Thailand. The partnership will help Thailand achieve full electrification and net zero carbon emissions by 2065.

On the morning of that day, the two sides signed the agreement via video link. Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer of PTT Group and Chairman of the Board of Nuovo Plus, Buranin Rattanasombat and Chairman of Gotion High Tech, Li Zhen attended the meeting and witnessed the ceremony.

According to the agreement, Gotion Singapore PTE. Ltd. of Gotion High-tech has entered into strategic cooperation with Nuovo Plus Co., LTD of Thailand-based PTT Group, and plans to establish Thailand NV Gotion Co., Ltd. ("NV Gotion") in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) of Thailand. The business scope of the joint venture includes the design, development, validation and manufacturing of battery modules and battery packs, and battery management systems for a wide range of vehicles and energy storage systems. NV Gotion plans to build a lithium-ion power battery pack production line in the EEC. By the fourth quarter of 2023, the first phase of the production line is expected to be put into production and provide high-quality battery products to the market. NV Gotion will actively explore new energy markets in the ASEAN member states while realizing local battery manufacturing and market development in Thailand. It is committed to building the battery export base in ASEAN.

About Gotion High-tech

Gotion High-tech is a world-leading provider of new energy solutions. It focuses on the R&D, production and sales of EV lithium-ion batteries and ESS batteries, and ranks among the top in China and the global market in terms of comprehensive strength. Gotion High-tech currently operates more than 14 giga-scale battery manufacture bases worldwide. And with 5 battery material bases , its business also covers the entire battery supply chain from upstream to downstream, including battery recycle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1969438/image_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/establishment-of-thailands-nv-gotion-as-gotion-plans-to-build-battery-export-base-in-asean-countries-301704159.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza called Thailand's NV Gotion Co. ltd esportazione società mista export
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero generale domani contro la manovra
News to go
Inps, osservatorio su lavoratori dipendenti: i dati
News to go
Gb, infermieri in sciopero: in 100mila incrociano le braccia
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Inflazione in Europa? Colpa sanzioni contro di noi"
News to go
Censimento, Istat: "Italia Paese sempre più vecchio"
News to go
Febbre da Superenalotto, jackpot a 331 milioni euro
Bonus mobili, nel 2022 termina tetto a 10mila euro
News to go
Decreto anti-rave party, sì del Senato: tutte le misure
Qatargate, Ciriani attacca: "Anni di lezioni morali da sinistra, ora è a pezzi"
News to go
A Bruxelles il Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Qatargate, Metsola: "Nessuna impunità". Meloni: "Fare piena luce"
News to go
Reggio Calabria, 'Ndrangheta e appalti truccati: arrestati 3 imprenditori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza