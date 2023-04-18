Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 17:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:11 Separazione Totti-Ilary, alla conduttrice la villa all'Eur e 12.500 euro al mese

17:03 Pensioni, Durigon contro Tridico: "E' già in campagna elettorale per le europee"

17:02 Associazioni gas, termico e costruzioni edili: "Ue consideri tutte le tecnologie e specificità"

16:56 Terzo Polo, ipotesi federazione: Azione frena

16:49 Cybersecurity, crescono gli attacchi ransomware

16:45 Infortuni, Bottoni (Aepi): "Protocollo con Inail darà a professionisti giusto rilievo"

16:43 Roma-Feyenoord, Dybala si allena in gruppo: come sta

16:28 Decreto migranti slitta a mercoledì in Senato

16:25 Droni, 5G e Ia, al centro del Fucino di Telespazio concluso progetto S-Edge

16:17 Spara a 16enne afroamericano che sbaglia casa: incriminato 84enne

16:08 Imprese, Durigon: "Aepi sta diventando sempre più grande, svolge ruolo sociale determinante"

15:58 Imprese, Dinoi (Aepi): "Paese può tornare a sognare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Etherendy is the world's first tokenized artefact collection. The new era of NFT's is here

18 aprile 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

"Etherendy" is the first brand to create a link between traditional art collections and cutting-edge blockchain technology. A unique 500-piece handmade classic tile set that will be sold as the world's first "phygital" tokenised art collection.

NEW YORK, AMSTERDAM and HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The media is increasingly talking about NFTs and digital collectibles that will combine digital and physical artworks in 2023. A pioneering initiative will launch the first collection in April, where NFT technology meets traditional art to create a unique value.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9160951-etherendy-first-tokenized-artefact-collection/

The "Etherendy" is a speciality that is a novelty in both appearance and value, even for those who have been following the non-fungible token market for a long time. Unlike traditional NFTs, the collection now being released consists not only in digital form but also of physical artefacts. This means that each piece in the "Etherendy" collection is a valuable and unique work of art in its own right. Not just classic European art, respected and well-known collectibles, but a token speciality, the value of which is that only the limited edition that is being released now exists. All items are hand-painted, hand-gilded and individually serial numbered by the collection and by the 197 years old  European classic manufacturer as well. 

"Etherendy" tokens are dynamic, which means they have multiple utilities on them. Most utilities are working as serious discounts for the next Etherendy token sales. Their collection value will be the basis for some interactive collaborations in the future, where Etherendys can be used as item boosters or treasure tokens in selected projects.

While the collection is a fusion of classic art and digital technology, the organisers expect that their customers will expect more special things from the project.

By purchasing tokens, the owner will have the physical artwork(s) for free as part of the token. Collectors will also participate in a collectible metagame, with a grand prize and organised around the collection's unique colour marking on the tokens, which is in the centre of the game.

The creators of "Etherendy" hope to attract art collectors with other super limited edition collections in the future, so this one, which is being released now, can be seen as a kind of introduction. They believe that the combination of classical art and cutting-edge blockchain technology will create value and renew the market for collectible classical and digital artworks.

Collectors and investors interested in the collection can find more information on the Etherendy website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054532/Etherendy.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054533/Etherendy_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/etherendy-is-the-worlds-first-tokenized-artefact-collection-the-new-era-of-nfts-is-here-301800189.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza the is the first the new
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus revisione auto, possibile presentare domanda per il 2023
News to go
Fuga documenti Pentagono, intercettato anche Guterres
News to go
Addio a Julia Ituma, commozione ai funerali
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
News to go
Melito di Napoli, le mani della camorra sul voto: arrestato il sindaco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza