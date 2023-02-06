Ethiopian PM Abiy in Rome visit

Ethiopia's premier and Nobel peace laureate Abiy Ahmed held talks in Rome on Monday with Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella and foreign minister Antonio Tajani, the Quirinal Palace said in a statement.

"My appreciation to President Sergio Mattarella for receiving my delegation and I this morning," Abiy tweeted.

"Ethiopian - Italian relations spanning over many decades have been long standing and defined by a fruitful partnership. We will continue to enhance existing relations," the tweet continued.

Separately, Abiy also met with Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, according to the Italian government's website.