Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:29 Benevento, omicidio-suicidio a San Marco dei Cavoti: morti padre e figlio

20:24 Trenord, futuri capitreno cercasi: candidature aperte

19:59 Roma, malore al lago di Martignano: morta donna

19:45 Bianca Berlinguer lascia la Rai, addio dopo Fazio e Annunziata

19:05 Michael Jordan sbarca in Sicilia, ecco perché è a Catania

18:54 Spazio, Esa annuncia: "Rilevati fulmini sorprendenti dal primo Lightning Imager d'Europa"

18:38 Wimbledon 2023, esordio vincente per Novak Djokovic

18:27 Buste paga, "aumenti per 14 milioni di lavoratori"

18:14 Al via la 15esima edizione di 'Marateale - Premio Internazionale Basilicata'

18:14 Omicidio Giulia Tramontano, sul pc trovato in casa analisi irripetibili

18:12 Festival, Timpone (dir. artist.): "XV edizione Marateale è più green e giovane"

18:10 Temporali e pioggia in arrivo, il meteo di domani

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

EU governance and longerm budget, bilateral ties focus of Giorgetti, Primora talks

03 luglio 2023 | 19.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text
Zagreb

Italy's finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti met his Croatian counterpart Marko Primorac for talks in Zagreb on Monday which centred on the European Union's governance, its 2021-2027 budget and on bilateral ties, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Giorgetti and Primorac also looked at industrial policy and problems around the multi-billion-euro EU-backed post-pandemic recovery programme, agreeing that European institutions' 'auditing' programmes need simplifying.

"The cordial meeting also strengthened the ties of friendship between the two countries," said the statement.

The two ministers agreed to meet regularly, the statement concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Giorgetti Primorac Zagreb talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Euro digitale, cos'è e quando arriva
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Arrabbiato per copie Corano bruciate"
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza