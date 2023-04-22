EU, Italy doing 'excellent' job to make fashion more sustainable, ethical

The European Union and Italy, especially its luxury clothing sector, are doing "excellent work" to make the fashion industry more environmentally sustainable and ethical, Simone Cipriani, Head and Founder Ethical Fashion told a Rome conference.

"Globally, the industry has environmental impacts," Cipriani said in an address to European Innovation for Sustainability Summit.

"It contributes, with its emissions, to climate change, to the loss of biodiversity, to the use of water resources, to pollution from chemical products," Cipriani continued.

The fashion industry still uses practices that are in contrast with international labour law, he admitted.

"But if we go down to the European and Italian level, European legislation is doing an excellent job on sustainability starting with the Green Deal (The European Commission's industrial plan)," he said.

And Italy's high fashion industry is working hard and is extremely innovative on sustainability and ethical issues, Cipriani underlined.

“Sustainability is the creation of value for the future, it is looking beyond ourselves and seeing that we are part of a wider picture," he said.

The two-day summit, which wrapped up on Saturday, allowed businesses to present innovative solutions and forms of cooperation for sustainability.

The summit was organized by the European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability (EIIS) and attracted over 2,000 visitors from Italy and abroad.