Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

20:35 Terzo Polo, Calenda presenta road map per partito unico entro l'autunno

20:12 Lajatico, volantino omofobo contro il sindaco: "Figli, non omosessuali"

19:45 Vicenza, morto 17enne colpito da meningite batterica

19:38 Moldavia, filorussi tentano irruzione in sede governo: scontri

19:32 Russia, Solovyov minaccia l'Italia: "Bastardi, ci vediamo a Milano" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

EU leaders must confirm unwavering, united support for Ukraine - Italy

30 gennaio 2023 | 18.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

European Union heads of state and government must show unwavering support for Ukraine in its 341-day-old conflict with Russia at a summit on 9-10 February, Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni said on Monday.

"At the European Council, it will be crucial to reaffirm Europe's constant and strong unity in its support for Kiev," Meloni stated.

Meloni was speaking a joint press conference in Rome after she held talks with European Council president Charles Michel ahead of next week's summit.

Earlier on Monday, foreign minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air-defence system is likely to be sent to Ukraine soon to help protect it from Russian attacks.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
European Union Ukraine support Meloni EU Council
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza