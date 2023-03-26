Eureka Reveals a New Solution for Spring Cleaning with Ease

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka, a renowned vacuum brand, dedicated to innovative technologies, has announced a new solution for spring cleaning in Europe. To improve user experience and provide an advantage for shoppers across the region, Eureka has selected one of its most popular vacuums in Europe - Eureka AK10.

Eureka Vacuum Cleaner AK10 [http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09XJ2CG76/] is a stick cordless vacuum that can perform multiple functions.

One of the main advantages of this model is the strong performance of its highly efficient brushless digital motor with 450W power and 110,000 rpm speed. While being remarkably quiet, it has a long standby time, and can handle a variety of cleaning tasks.

This stick vacuum cleaner also has a detachable high-quality battery section of 8*2500 mAh that ensures 60 minutes of continuous working.

It collects small dirt particles down to 0.3 micron due to 5-stages cyclone technology filtration and an outstanding suction power of 150 W.

A modern LED display shows cleaning mode and the current battery status for better control. This model comes with a crevice tool, a brush and an extension hose for multipurpose use, and the LED headlight makes cleaning under the furniture more effective.

The solution features a special Spring Sale from March 27th to March 29th when this product will be available exclusively on Amazon at a 30% discount from its current price EUR 259.

Eureka Apollo Vacuum cleaner is another popular vacuum of cylinder type.

An efficient 800W motor ensures stable performance. With a strong suction power of 200W and a big dust bin capacity of a 2.2-liter dust container that absorbs dust and dirt, Apollo is a very effective tool in the household.

Due to its lightweight and compact design, including the adjustable telescopic rod, the device is able to effortlessly clean under furniture and reach into distant corners, while the automatic cable rewind feature makes storage easy.

With all these advantages and the attractive price of only EUR 109 on Amazon, Eureka Apollo Vacuum is one of the favored choices of European buyers.

About Eureka: Founded in 1909, Eureka has a long history of innovation in the field of vacuums and home cleaning. Boasting strong manufacturing capabilities, Eureka provides a complete line of vacuums in Europe and other regions, committed to the promise of performance, quality, and value.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eureka-reveals-a-new-solution-for-spring-cleaning-with-ease-301774945.html