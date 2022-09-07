Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:13
Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Pronto per qualsiasi ruolo, anche premier"

Flavio Briatore: "Mai visto un povero creare lavoro"

Sanzioni Russia, Berlusconi: "Addolorato ma mia linea è quella Ue-Occidente"

Berlusconi e il record nei 100 metri: "Correvo in 11 secondi"

Luce e gas, verso rateizzazione bollette imprese per 6 mesi

Usa, Washington Post: "A Mar-a-Lago documenti su nucleare Paese straniero"

Mostra Venezia, Salvini: "Bellissimo documentario su Zeffirelli"

Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Pd ribalterà pronostici e sondaggi"

Covid, vaccini per naso o bocca: un centinaio in lavorazione

Elezioni 2022, parte domani l'ecotour di Letta: campagna elettorale in bus elettrico

Elezioni 2022, centrodestra a piazza del Popolo il 22 settembre

Vaccini Covid aggiornati Omicron, chi può farli: cosa dice la circolare

comunicato stampa

Eurelectric: Energy sobriety encouraged as Europe walks tightrope on supply

07 settembre 2022 | 12.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy prices are soaring, amid throttled gas flows and increased scarcity in the market pointing towards supply shortages this coming heating season. Without sufficient demand reduction, gas stocks could get emptied up should Russia completely halt supply, shows Power Barometer 2022, Eurelectric's data crunch on trends in the electricity industry.

When Russia tightened its grip on gas, the once-quiet consumable became a loud inflationary force. With gas being the predominant price setter in the electricity market, it caused average day-ahead electricity prices to grow by 532% between January 2021 and August 2022.

Record wholesale electricity prices exert pressure on the retail market. Vulnerable customers especially feel the pinch as contracts concluded in EU capitals in 2022 are 84% more expensive than in 2021.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, said:

"The root cause of the problem is a shortage of gas supply and our addiction to imported fossil fuels. Governments should seek to tackle this rather than resorting to distortive, ad-hoc interventions in the electricity market. In parallel, we also encourage sobriety measures to save energy this coming winter."

Positive electrification trend

Positive trends emerge in major oil and gas consuming sectors, the Power Barometer  shows. In 2021 the electric powertrain represented 18% of new vehicle sales, and heat pump sales grew by 25% to reach 2 million units. Accelerating the electrification of transport, responsible for 63% of imported oil, as well as that of buildings and industries, representing 57% of gas demand, is critical to reducing fossil fuel imports.

To keep up with power demand, annual investments in generation, as well as distribution grids, need to rise above EUR 135bn, a significant increase compared to today. Regardless, reducing energy demand in households as well as industry will be indispensable to address soaring prices as well as energy shortages.

Kristian Ruby said:

"This crisis shows us the true value of energy. Europe must brace itself for a tough winter and we should all prepare to do our bit to meet the challenge."

Eurelectric represents the interests of the European electricity industry. With members in over 30 European countries, we speak for more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution and supply.

in Evidenza