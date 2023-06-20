Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 10:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:38 Ucraina, Biden: "Minaccia Russia su uso armi nucleari è reale"

10:35 Firenze, clochard accoltellato alla gola: gravissimo

09:56 Migranti, Mattarella: "Non ignorare loro dramma, umanità e Costituzione lo impongono"

09:48 Sciopero aerei, oggi lo stop: voli garantiti, rimborso

09:36 Titanic, chi sono i dispersi del sottomarino scomparso

09:31 Velletri, omicidio in carcere al termine di una lite tra detenuti

09:17 Milano, sequestravano clienti e dipendenti banche per rapinarle: 5 arresti

09:10 Benzina, oggi prezzi ancora in salita

08:36 Solstizio d'estate 2023, cos'è e quando cade quest'anno

08:01 Titanic, corsa contro il tempo per trovare sottomarino disperso

07:51 Ucraina, da Kiev a Leopoli: attacchi notturni in tutto il Paese

07:46 Temptation Island 2023, le coppie: quando inizia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EUROBIKE2023: ENGWE to Unveil Flagship-X series models with its Latest Tech!

20 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-known electric bicycle brand, ENGWE is set to participate in the 2023 EUROBIKE exhibition from June 21–25 at the Messe Frankfurt fairground (Hall 9.0 C12). As one of the world's most important exhibitions for bikes and future mobility world, EUROBIKE 2023 will be an opportunity for ENGWE to further showcase its outstanding product range on a global scale. 

 At EUROBIKE 2023, ENGWE will display a range of products, from newly released models such as the ENGWE M20 and L20 which have been released in the first half of this year, to other market favorites like the ENGWE EP-2 and Engine Pro. Most anticipated of all, though, are the unveiling of their 2023 flagship series - the upgraded ENGWE X26, X24, and X20 models. As the most powerful product of the ENGWE series, the existing X26 model is already a power monster, running on a 1200w motor with a dual battery system, while its impressive triple suspension ensures the eBike is perfectly balanced and more powerful than most electric bikes on the market. The 2023 upgraded models and entire series are sure to draw plenty of attention-it is to be a showstopper!

Adopting the mission "help people find and achieve a new way for short trips!", ENGWE Electric Bicycles continuously revolutionize urban transportation, providing innovative and affordable electric bicycles, and happily boasts over 500,000 satisfied customers worldwide. From North America to Europe, Asia to Africa, ENGWE products are now sold in over 100 countries and regions. Rocky Hill, Product Director of ENGWE, says, "Our core value has always been customer-oriented and this has enabled us to grow steadily over the last nine years". In order to provide better service to our customers, ENGWE has opened a fully functional flagship store in Poland this month, with plans to open more in other European countries such as Italy and Germany, offering customers the opportunity to test ride, shop and seek expert advice on assembly and maintenance.

With its diverse range of electric bicycles and dedication to sustainability, ENGWE's participation at EUROBIKE 2023 is sure to be a highlight of the exhibition. Visitors and dealers alike will have the opportunity to experience ENGWE's commitment to sustainability first hand, while also getting to know the many features of their products.

For more information, please visit ENGWE EU and US website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104459/ENGWE_participates_EUROBIKE_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eurobike2023-engwe-to-unveil-flagship-x-series-models-with-its-latest-tech-301853850.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza ENGWE mobility world well known electric bicycle brand Messe Frankfurt fairground
Vedi anche
News to go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, Unicef: "Oltre 100mila in Italia via mare dal 2014"
News to go
Calcio e offerte 'monstre' dell'Arabia Saudita
News to go
Caldo africano 2023, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Compravendite immobiliari in Italia, i dati
News to go
Consiglio europeo, i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incidente Casal Palocco, youtuber chiudono canale social
News to go
Naufragio migranti, oggi lutto nazionale in Pakistan
News to go
Bari, estorsione aggravata dal metodo mafioso: 11 arresti
News to go
Alberghi e ristoranti, la classifica delle città con i maggiori rincari
News to go
Riforma giustizia, scontro tra Nordio e Anm
News to go
Peskov: "Accordo sul grano non ha prospettive"
News to go
M5S, ancora polemiche per le parole di Grillo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza