29 ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:39
comunicato stampa

Euroclear Business and Financial update - Q3 2021

29 ottobre 2021 | 10.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BRUSSELS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  

Financial highlights

Key Operating Metrics remain strong

Continued progress of Strategic Plans

Acquisition of MFEX group

Strengthening, Growing and Reshaping Euroclear's Network

Commenting on the results, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer said:

"I am pleased to announce that we have continued to deliver robust business performance throughout 2021, and the acquisition of MFEX allows for further commercial opportunities. We continue to invest in our client proposition as we seek to foster safety and sustainability in global capital markets."

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities  for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear   UK & International. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 897 trillion in securities transactions in 2020, representing 276 million domestic and cross-border  transactions, and held EUR 32.8 trillion in assets for clients by end 2020. For more information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpg

