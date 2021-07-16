Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Luglio 2021
Euroclear H1 2021 - Strong growth in business income and continued investment

16 luglio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Financial Highlights

BRUSSELS, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Operating Metrics remain Strong 

Continued progress of Strategic Plans

Acquisition of MFEX group

Strengthening Euroclear's Network

Growing and Reshaping Euroclear's Network

Governance reforms completed

Embracing hybrid working

Commenting on the results, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer said:

"I am pleased to report that Euroclear achieved a record business performance in the first half of 2021. Our consistent strategy has delivered a growing financial performance, despite a business environment that remains uncertain.

By continuing to invest in our people and technology, we are supporting our clients' and the broader market's need  for robust infrastructure, across asset classes, as they access our global network of financial market participants."

Abridged Financial Statements

 

Abridged Financial Statements

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear  UK & Ireland. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 897 trillion in securities transactions in 2020, representing 276 million domestic and cross-border transactions, and held EUR 32.8 trillion in assets for clients by end 2020. For more information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574870/Table_1.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574871/Table_2.jpg

 

