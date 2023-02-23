Europe facing new 'wave of migration' from Syria - UN

The cash-strapped United Nations World Food Programme is "months away" from halting critical food aid to 3.8 million people in war-torn Syria, WFP's chief tweeted on Thursday, warning of "another wave of migration to Europe" if this happens.

"The Turkey-Syria earthquake isn't the only seismic catastrophe we're facing," WFP executive director David Beasley tweeted.

Devastating quakes that hit the region on 6 Feb killed nearly 47,000 people and leaving millions homeless and short of food and basic supplies.

"While we're going all out to respond, we are also months away from suspending food for 3.8M people in Syria due to lack of $$," Beasley's tweet continued.

"Expect another wave of migration to Europe if we do not act ASAP," the tweet ended.

WFP assists 5.5 million people across all of Syria each month. However, the programme is now only 30 percent funded and WFP could have to cut up to 70 percent of beneficiaries from July onwards should additional funding not materialize in time, the Rome-based UN agency stated earlier this month.

During the refugee crisis of 2015, a record 1.3 million migrants applied for asylum in the European Union, among them some 378,000 Syrians - the highest share of any country.