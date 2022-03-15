Europe Talent Champions League Launches as Bigo Live Celebrates 6th Anniversary

BERLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live streaming platform Bigo Live is launching a competition in Europe called the Europe Talent Champions League to celebrate its sixth anniversary, marking Bigo Live's industry innovations during the pandemic, as well as its continued dedication to supporting broadcasters and creatives.

The ongoing competition's finale will run live on March 16th and 17th at 17:30-23:30 GMT+1, with the top eight broadcasters from the top three national teams, France, Germany and Italy, competing for large prize pools. Broadcasters will form a national team and give country-themed live streaming in the live house (BIGO UID: 1893910654) against teams from different countries. The winning team will be awarded in-game incentives worth USD 800.

The competition also features a variety of performances to connect with fans of all interests. "I engage with my fans through different methods - dancing, painting, hula hoop performances and games to encourage conversations amongst us," said a German national team broadcaster, Bigo ID: Sofia.delarose. Members of the Italian national team, including singers, dancers, and comedians, are also coming together to compete in this cross-border competition. Roberto, a participating Italian comedian, said that he will do his best to make everyone laugh and have a good time, and French Broadcaster Zania (BIGO ID: zania972))added, "The event is a wonderful avenue to bring people together".

Strong footing in Europe

On a year-over-year basis, the platform's revenue in Europe has increased by more than 50%, with European paying users rising by 27% annually. The app charts within the top 3 most popular social networking apps in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy.

The upcoming Europe Talent Champions League follows a series of impactful localized content for European users in recent years. Last year, BIGO Live also hosted "The Soiree de Gala" in France and Germany's "DJ Secret Stage", bringing together top French and German music stars to host a panel in the multi-guest room.

The platform continues to grow its presence in the region by consistently implementing the "Globalization is Localization" core strategy, bringing local creatives from different areas dedicated to providing content in line with local trends, customs, and culture in creating a product that brings the best of global and local perspectives together. This year, the efforts will round off with the highly anticipated Europe Talent Champions League, with teams from different countries bringing forth locally themed interactive content before European users.

The future of live streaming

The online streaming market will continue to experience steady growth in the coming years, reaching USD149.96 billion during 2020-2024 and progressing at a compound annual growth rate of over 18% during the forecast period. This growth is likely driven by the massive surge of popularity of live streaming platforms. As estimated by data.ai, global consumers last year spent a whopping 548 billion hours in livestreaming apps, Bigo Live is at the core of exchange.

About Bigo Live

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

