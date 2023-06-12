Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:39 Generali, cosa si muove intorno alla 'preda' più ambita

15:36 Bianca Berlinguer lascia la Rai

15:30 Wagner, audio di Prigozhin: "Presto nuove vittorie al fronte"

15:28 Saldi estivi 2023, calendario regione per regione e nuove regole

15:24 Ucraina, drone Russia fa esplodere palazzo - Video

14:53 Trapianto di rene da sveglia a Bologna per 25enne: "Intubarla era impossibile"

14:15 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti al secondo turno del singolare maschile

14:08 Morgan: "Io e Sgarbi al Maxxi? Serata di altissimo valore culturale"

14:07 Fair Play Menarini, la tennista Francesca Schiavone tra i vincitori dell'edizione 2023

13:57 Salario minimo, Bonomi (Confindustria): "Nessun veto, nostra soglia superiore a 9 euro"

13:51 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini: "Contro Sonego voglio fare una bella partita"

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2023: Successfully Concludes, Setting New Milestones in Allergy and Clinical Immunology

12 giugno 2023 | 09.49
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HAMBURG, Germany, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Annual Congress, held in Hamburg, Germany, from June 9 to 11. The congress brought together a distinguished gathering of leading experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry representatives from around the world, resulting in ground-breaking discussions, advancements, and collaborations in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. The Congress had over 7400 participants during the three days.

The EAACI Congress 2023 proved to be an exceptional event, featuring a wide array of sessions and activities that explored the forefront of allergy and immunology research. With a focus on personalized medicine and precision allergy, the congress highlighted innovative diagnostic tools, biomarkers, and targeted therapies that hold immense potential in revolutionizing patient care and treatment outcomes. Attendees were enlightened by the latest advancements and practical applications that will shape the future of the field.

Throughout the congress, participants engaged in in-depth discussions regarding the impact of environmental factors on allergic diseases. Recognizing the growing prevalence of allergies worldwide, sessions examined the influence of climate change, pollution, and urbanization on disease development. These discussions emphasized the need for interdisciplinary approaches to tackle the environmental challenges affecting global health.

<The EAACI Congress 2024 will be held in Valencia>

The EAACI Congress 2023 also featured specialized sessions on emerging topics such as food allergies, asthma, immunotherapy, drug allergies, and atopic dermatitis. Experts shared their research findings, clinical guidelines, and therapeutic innovations, providing attendees with invaluable insights into these rapidly evolving areas. Additionally, dedicated sessions focused on pediatric allergy and immunology ensured comprehensive discussions on the specific needs of young patients.

"We are thrilled with the resounding success of the EAACI Annual Congress 2023, which brought together the best minds in the field of allergy and clinical immunology," said EAACI President Stefano Del Giacco. "The congress showcased remarkable breakthroughs, fostered collaboration, and set new milestones in advancing patient care. We are immensely grateful to all the participants, speakers, and sponsors who made this event a tremendous success."

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the speakers, abstract presenters, attendees, sponsors, and media representatives for their active participation and contributions during the congress. Their dedication and commitment have been instrumental in shaping the success of this esteemed event," EAACI VP Congresses Mohamed Shamji continued.

Looking ahead, EAACI is delighted to announce that the next Annual Congress will be held in Valencia, Spain, from 31 May to 3 June 2024. Valencia, known for its rich history and vibrant scientific community, will provide an ideal setting for the next gathering of experts and professionals in the field of allergy and clinical immunology.

For more information and updates on the EAACI Annual Congress 2024 and other future events, please visit https://eaaci.org/events/. Follow EAACI on social media and join the conversation using the hashtag #EAACI2023.

About EAACI: The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of individuals with allergic diseases and clinical immunological disorders. It was founded in 1956 and today it is the primary source of expertise in Europe. EAACI has over 75 National Allergy Societies and over 14,000 members from more than 120 countries, EAACI is the largest professional organization in Europe focusing on the field of allergy and clinical immunology.

 

Contact:EAACI Headquarters, Hagenholzstrasse 111, 3rd Floor 8050 Zurich, CH- Switzerland  Tel: +41799561865  communications@eaaci.org 

www.eaaci.org 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098665/EAACI__Hybrid_Congress_2023.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060385/4080782/EAACI_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-academy-of-allergy-and-clinical-immunology-eaaci-annual-congress-2023-successfully-concludes-setting-new-milestones-in-allergy-and-clinical-immunology-301847997.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza ground breaking discussions Congress had Annual Congress congress brought together
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza