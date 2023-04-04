Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 20:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:56 Processo Trump, chi è il giudice Merchan: il 'duro' dalla Colombia

19:55 Forbes, Arnault è l'uomo più ricco del mondo. In Italia Ferrero

19:10 Ucraina, Nato ha dato 65 miliardi in armi: "Continueremo"

18:50 Lingua italiana, Salvini: "Proposta Rampelli? No a sanzioni"

18:26 Megatrends marketing e comunicazione digitale, tavola rotonda a Università Tor Vergata

18:22 Intelligenza Artificiale, robotica e Ai generativa: nel mercato 4 nuovi trend

18:08 Donna uccisa a Rovigo, colpita da proiettile in testa: a sparare il figlio di 8 anni

17:58 Bollette gas, Arera: "In calo di oltre 13% per consumi marzo"

17:19 Bimba morta dopo intervento a Roma, procuratore generale: "Reato prescritto"

17:16 Valanga sull'Himalaya, travolto gruppo di turisti: almeno 7 morti - Video

17:10 Trump incriminato, ecco cosa succederà oggi: è l''indictment day'

16:50 Rifiuti Roma, Gualtieri: "Chiuso definitivamente Tmb di Rocca Cencia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Bioplastics sides with specific EU Commission proposal

04 aprile 2023 | 16.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Why coffee capsules should be compostable

BERLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Bioplastics (EUBP) supports the European Commission's intention of making coffee capsules mandatorily compostable and calls on the EU Parliament and Council to uphold this specific proposal to not undermine its effectiveness.

"While we regret that currently only a limited number of packaging applications have been suggested to mandatorily be compostable, we wholeheartedly support the Commission's inclusion of coffee capsules in the listing of products that, in the future, shall be allowed to be placed on the EU market only if certified compostable", says Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of EUBP.  

Coffee makes up approximately 80% of a coffee capsule by weight. Capturing the capsules' main component via organic recycling ensures the greatest value retention from the used application, which is in line with the fundamentals of circularity. Compost containing coffee grounds has several benefits when used as a soil amendment. In any other end-of-life option, the valuable organic material is simply lost.

The Commission's Impact Assessment concludes that compostable coffee capsules are a preferred option from a Life-Cycle Assessment point of view. Compostable coffee capsules significantly increase the capture of biowaste, reduce the contamination of compost with non-compostable plastics, and do not lead to increased contamination of other waste streams.

If all single-serve units on the market are compostable in industrial composting facilities consumers can be sure where to dispose their capsules after use. Organic recycling operators have the peace of mind that whatever single-serve unit enters their facilities is safe and can biodegrade like the rest of the input material and does not leave persistent microplastics.

Given that separate collection of biowaste will be mandatory in the EU by 2024, there is no need for a dedicated infrastructure build up for collection, sorting and organic recycling of certified compostable coffee capsules. This is, however, not the case for other forms of coffee capsules on the market, for which recycling schemes exist in very few countries.

"We, therefore, strongly believe that organic recycling is the most environmentally sound end of life option for single serve coffee units and call on the Parliament and Council to keep coffee capsules on the proposed positive list for mandatorily compostable packaging applications as set out in the Commission's proposal for revised packaging rules (PPWR)", von Pogrell concludes. More information can be found on www.european-bioplastics.org.

Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director, European Bioplastics, +493028482350, press@european-bioplastics.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-bioplastics-sides-with-specific-eu-commission-proposal-301789743.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Ambiente Ambiente Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Why coffee capsules coffea specific EU Commission be
Vedi anche
News to go
Wikipedia nel mirino della Russia
News to go
Università, Mattarella: "Fondamentali per aiutare i giovani a interpretare nuovi scenari mondiali"
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera Juve-Inter
News to go
Finlandia entra nella Nato
News to go
Frode bonus edilizi, 48 indagati
Migranti, a Salerno la Ocean Viking: 92 a bordo, metà sono minori soli
News to go
Palermo, in magazzino serra e droga con foto di Hitler e Putin
News to go
Bonus box auto, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Pnnr, fibrillazioni nella maggioranza
News to go
Olanda, treno si schianta contro gru: un morto e decine di feriti
News to go
Fedriga vince elezioni regionali in Friuli Venezia Giulia
News to go
Da oggi la Finlandia è nella Nato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza