Mercoledì 05 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:15
European Development Days: 17 inspirational young leaders will share their vision on solutions to climate change

05 maggio 2021 | 16.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission announced this morning the names of the 17 inspiring young people from around the world who will enrich the debates at the 2021 European Development Days (EDD) taking place on 15 and 16 June in a digital format. These young leaders, aged between 21 and 26, have been chosen from among 202 applicants from 99 countries for their exceptional skills, expertise and active contributions to find solutions to climate change issues.

They come from a wide range of countries: Mongolia, Indonesia, Brazil, Chile, Zambia, Liberia, Kenya, Nigeria, Honduras, Zimbabwe, India, Lebanon and Vietnam. They will share their vision on how to sustain the planet for future generations, the main topic of this year's edition of the EDD, by participating in high-level panels and special events at the EDD.

Since 2015, the Young Leaders Programme has been aiming to ensure that young people have their say on the issues spotlighted each year. The Young Leaders will be able to share their views and experiences with heads of State, human rights activists, business and industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, representatives from non-governmental organisations and academics during the forum's high-level panels.

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said: "Because young people are the pillars of tomorrow's world, the European Union supports their empowerment wherever society needs their inspiration and courage to shape a greener and fairer world and to protect our planet. Through the Young Leaders Programme, the European Commission wants to give a voice to them. We believe in their invaluable contribution to global development efforts."

The 2021 European Development Days will focus on the international community's strategic response to climate change and to the protection of biodiversity: 'The Green deal for a sustainable future' is this year's topic. The event will bring together key players from the whole world.

Meet the young voices who promote new solutions to climate change: https://eudevdays.eu/young-leaders-2021 

#EDD21 #EDDyoungLeaders

 

