Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 18:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:21 Covid oggi Sicilia, 263 contagi e 3 morti. A Palermo 62 nuovi casi

18:18 M5S, Casaleggio: "Regole violate, difficile per me restare"

18:08 Covid oggi Fvg, 34 nuovi contagi: bollettino 12 giugno

17:59 L'economista Di Taranto: "Tassa di successione dopo 120mila morti? Colpisce famiglie vittime Covid"

17:56 Covid oggi Lombardia, 255 contagi e 13 morti. A Milano 69 nuovi casi

17:44 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 29 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 12 giugno

17:32 Euro 2020, Galles-Svizzera 1-1 e Italia da sola in vetta

17:27 Roland Garros 2021, Krejcikova 'regina' di Parigi

17:14 Covid oggi Italia, 1.723 contagi e 52 morti: bollettino 12 giugno

17:10 Covid oggi Sardegna, 20 nuovi contagi: bollettino 12 giugno

16:58 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 105 contagi: bollettino 12 giugno

16:42 M5S, Casaleggio: "Grillo chiaro su doppio mandato, Conte no"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

European Hematology Association: Humoral Response to the Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 Vaccine Is Impaired in Patients Receiving CAR-T or High-Intensity Immunosuppressive Therapy

12 giugno 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine has been approved for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and is recommended for immunosuppressed patients. However, its efficacy and safety in patients undergoing immunologic cell therapy have not been well-documented. In this study, we evaluated the efficacy and safety of the BNT162b2 vaccine in patients that underwent hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T therapy. We prospectively followed 79 vaccinated patients who were actively treated at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and monitored the safety profile and the humoral immune response to the vaccine.

EHA Logo (PRNewsfoto/European Hematology Association)

Overall, the vaccine was well-tolerated and all adverse events resolved within a few days except for one secondary graft rejection, which is still under investigation. We observed that only 36% of patients who received CAR-T therapy developed a humoral antibody response compared with 81% of patients who underwent allogeneic HCT. In addition, patients with B cell aplasia and those who received the vaccine shortly after infusion of cells were less likely to develop antibodies. Taken together, these data demonstrate that the humoral response to the BNT162b2 vaccine is significantly impaired in patients receiving CAR-T , as opposed to those after allogeneic HCT who had a good response.

Presenter:          Professor Ron Ram

Affiliation:          BMT Unit, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel

Abstract:              #S285  SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF THE BNT162B2 MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE IN PATIENTS AFTER ALLOGENEIC HCT AND CD19-BASED CAR-T THERAPY – A SINGLE CENTER PROSPECTIVE COHORT STUDY

About the EHA Annual Congress: Every June, EHA organizes its Annual Congress in a major European city. This year, due to the persisting COVID19 pandemic, EHA organizes a virtual Congress for the second time. The Congress is aimed at health professionals working in or interested in the field of hematology. The scientific program topics range from stem cell physiology and development to leukemia; lymphoma; diagnosis and treatment; red blood cells; white blood cells and platelet disorders; hemophilia and myeloma; thrombosis and bleeding disorders; as well as transfusion and stem cell transplantation.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03939 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia vaccine Is Impaired not been well documented BioNTech BNT162b2 Pfizer
Vedi anche
Eleonora Abbagnato, l'addio alle scene a Parigi
M5S, Casaleggio: "Regole violate, difficile per me restare"
Blitz contro la pedopornografia online: 7 denunciati di cui 4 arrestati
Incendio in azienda vernici spray nel torinese, evacuate due abitazioni
Rivera: "Vaccino? Non ci penso proprio"
Parla per la prima volta Montante: "Io strumento dei magistrati"
Contrabbando gasolio, sequestrati beni per 18 milioni di euro
Omicidio-suicidio nel torinese, spara alla moglie e si toglie la vita
Speranza: "Tutti i vaccini efficaci e sicuri"
Caravella Tricolore, il riconoscimento a Marra
Fondazione An, Marra premiato per il Libro dei Fatti
Armi e tutorial per fabbricare congegni, 46enne arrestato a Lanciano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza