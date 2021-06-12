Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 15:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:01 AstraZeneca, Lombardia: stop seconda dose con altro vaccino

14:39 Covid Basilicata, oggi 15 contagi: bollettino 12 giugno

14:26 AstraZeneca, Bassetti: "Decretata morte dei vaccini a vettore virale"

14:25 G7 2021 in Cornovaglia, bilaterale Draghi-Biden

14:01 Autostrade sotto ala pubblica, Consorzio Cdp e Atlantia firmano accordo

13:56 Zona bianca, le regole da lunedì 14 giugno

13:46 Vaccino Covid, soluzione fisiologica a 6 persone per errore

13:32 AstraZeneca, Cts a regioni: "In Open Day rispettare fasce d'età"

13:10 Roma, bimbo cade in tombino: ricoverato in prognosi riservata

12:59 Funivia Mottarone, sì a incidente probatorio su cabina

12:45 M5S, domani il 'Punto di vista' di Follini dedicato ai grillini e al grillismo

12:30 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 12 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

European Hematology Association - Pegcetacoplan Maintains a Durable Response in Patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Through Week 48

12 giugno 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEGASUS phase-3 study previously demonstrated that pegcetacoplan, a drug controlling intra- and extravascular hemolysis, was superior to eculizumab in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria at the week 16 endpoint of the randomized controlled period (RCP). After week 16, patients entered an open-label period where all patients were placed on pegcetacoplan treatment. Here, we show the efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan in 77 patients through 48 weeks of treatment.

EHA logo

Improvement of hemoglobin (Hb) level was maintained through Week 48 in all patients treated with pegcetacoplan monotherapy. Importantly, patients who switched from eculizumab to pegcetacoplan at week 16 displayed improved Hb levels at week 48 that was comparable to the pegcetacoplan group in the RCP. Similarly, these patients showed improved laboratory and clinical parameters and almost 75% remained transfusion-free, which were comparable to the pegcetacoplan arm in the RCP. Overall, 6% experienced serious adverse events that were possibly related to pegcetacoplanand 15% discontinued the study due to treatment-emergent adverse events. These safety parameters were consistent with previously reported data. In conclusion, patients with suboptimal response to eculizumab experienced durable treatment effect when switched to pegcetacoplan, suggesting that pegcetacoplan is an effective therapeutic option for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Presenter:          Dr. Régis Peffault de Latour

Affiliation:          French Reference Center for Aplastic Anemia and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris, Université de Paris,  France

Abstract:              #S174  FORTY-EIGHT WEEK EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF PEGCETACOPLAN IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH PAROXYSMAL NOCTURNAL HEMOGLOBINURIA AND SUBOPTIMAL RESPONSE TO PRIOR ECULIZUMAB TREATMENT

About the EHA Annual Congress: Every June, EHA organizes its Annual Congress in a major European city. This year, due to the persisting COVID19 pandemic, EHA organizes a virtual Congress for the second time. The Congress is aimed at health professionals working in or interested in the field of hematology. The scientific program topics range from stem cell physiology and development to leukemia; lymphoma; diagnosis and treatment; red blood cells; white blood cells and platelet disorders; hemophilia and myeloma; thrombosis and bleeding disorders; as well as transfusion and stem cell transplantation.

Website: www.ehaweb.org

(Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg)

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN03994 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza we show the HAGUE after week 16 treatment
Vedi anche
Blitz contro la pedopornografia online: 7 denunciati di cui 4 arrestati
Incendio in azienda vernici spray nel torinese, evacuate due abitazioni
Rivera: "Vaccino? Non ci penso proprio"
Parla per la prima volta Montante: "Io strumento dei magistrati"
Contrabbando gasolio, sequestrati beni per 18 milioni di euro
Omicidio-suicidio nel torinese, spara alla moglie e si toglie la vita
Speranza: "Tutti i vaccini efficaci e sicuri"
Caravella Tricolore, il riconoscimento a Marra
Fondazione An, Marra premiato per il Libro dei Fatti
Armi e tutorial per fabbricare congegni, 46enne arrestato a Lanciano
Controlli Nas su 1300 ambulanze, 9 veicoli sequestrati e 160 irregolari
AstraZeneca, Galli: "Valutare se toglierlo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza