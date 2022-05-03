Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:13 Ucraina, Salvini: "Andrei a piedi a Mosca se utile per la pace"

23:00 Champions, Villarreal-Liverpool 2-3: reds in finale

22:47 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 3 maggio

22:39 Orsini a Cartabianca: "Italia si sganci: no armi a Ucraina per fare pace"

21:49 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Dittatori vanno fermati"

21:09 Terremoto oggi Firenze, sismologo: "Sciami sismici di continuo in zona"

20:23 Guerra Ucraina, attacco missilistico a Leopoli

20:14 Roma, morte 16enne precipitata da finestra: Procura indaga per istigazione al suicidio

19:49 Gazprom, muore un altro manager russo: "Caduto da scogliera"

19:26 Aborto, Adinolfi: "Da Usa storica novità, la Meloni sta con noi?"

18:55 Covid e nuova variante, Ricciardi: "Bill Gates da prendere sul serio"

18:31 Russia, Dugin: "Putin non ascolterà Papa o Salvini, inutili viaggi a Mosca"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Stroke Organisation Conference 2022: New study links gut microbiota strains with more severe strokes and poorer post-stroke recovery

04 maggio 2022 | 00.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LYON, France, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study has identified strains of gut microbiota that are associated with more severe strokes and worse post-stroke recovery, revealing that the gut microbiome could be an important factor in stroke risk and outcomes.

The study, presented today at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC 2022) pinpointed specific groups of bacteria associated with poorer neurological recovery from ischaemic stroke both in the acute phase (24 hours) and after three months.

The research identified multiple types of bacteria were associated with ischemic stroke risk, including Fusobacterium and Lactobacillus. Negativibacillus and Lentisphaeria were associated with a more severe stroke in the acute phase (at 6 and 24 hours respectively) and Acidaminococcus related to poor functional outcomes at three months. 

Dr Miquel Lledós, lead author from the Sant Pau Research Institute Stroke Pharmacogenomics and Genetics Laboratory, Barcelona, Spain, commented "The influence of the gut microbiome – the trillions of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the gut – is a modifiable risk factor associated with the risk of stroke and with post-stroke neurological outcomes. However, most research has previously been done in animal models."

"In this study we took faecal samples – the first samples taken after the event – from 89 humans who'd suffered an ischaemic stroke. Comparing with a control group, we were able to identify multiple groups of bacteria that were associated with a higher risk of ischaemic stroke."

An ischaemic stroke occurs when a clot or other blockage blocks the blood supply to the brain and is the most common type of stroke. In Europe, 1.3 million people suffer a stroke every year and it is the second most common single cause of death.

"The discovery opens the exciting prospect that, in the future, we may be able to prevent strokes or improve neurological recovery by examining the gut microbiota. In other pathologies, clinical trials are being carried out where researchers replace the intestinal flora through dietary changes or faecal transplantation from healthy individuals and this should be studied further in the stroke field."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN36758 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia an important factor in stroke risk microbiota gut microbiota strains ripresa economica
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Macron: "Occidente non deve più inviare armi a Kiev"
News to go
Costi energia, informativa Cingolani alla Camera
News to go
Covid, 46 miliardi di mascherine usate dagli italiani
News to go
Draghi: "Istituzioni europee inadeguate a realtà di oggi"
News to go
Savona, sgominata organizzazione truffe on line
News to go
Champions League, sfida tra Villarreal e Liverpool
News to go
Decreto aiuti, le misure approvate dal Cdm
Ambasciatore Messico: "Da inizio guerra 20mila profughi aspettano di entrare negli Usa"
News to go
Corruzione, appalti truccati a Milano: 11 arresti
News to go
Sanremo e Ventimiglia, vescovo sospende padrini e madrine ai battesimi
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a marzo occupati oltre 23 milioni
News to go
Prodotti alimentari e prezzi, aumenti fino al 43%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza