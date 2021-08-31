Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Green pass Italia obbligatorio per treni da oggi 1 settembre

00:04 Green pass obbligatorio, treni e scuola: come ottenerlo

00:03 Green pass Italia obbligatorio, treni e proteste: stazioni sorvegliate

00:03 Telegram e no vax, 50 canali contro vaccini e green pass obbligatorio

23:07 Us Open, Berrettini e Sinner superano primo turno

21:57 Afghanistan, Biden: "Evacuazione è uno straordinario successo Usa"

21:15 Aggressione giornalista, Renzi: "Quel collaboratore scolastico va licenziato"

20:33 No vax e no green pass, proteste contro Rai e media 3 settembre

19:47 No vax, Lamorgese: "Tolleranza zero su proteste illegali"

19:30 Cibus, agroalimentare riparte. Di Maio: "Ruolo di traino durante il covid"

18:31 Palermo, scoperto reperto archeologico in scavi Palazzo Reale

17:41 Minacce no vax, si muove il Copasir

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) 2021: Non-traditional risk factors for heart attack and stroke rising more steeply in women, major study reveals

01 settembre 2021 | 00.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Work stress, sleep disorders, and fatigue, regarded as non-traditional risk factors for heart attack and stroke, are rising more steeply amongst women than men, according to a new study presented today at the European Stroke Organisation (ESO) Conference.

Researchers compared data from 22,000 men and women in the Swiss Health Survey from 2007, 2012, and 2017, and found an "alarming" rise in the number of women reporting the non-traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The trend coincided with an increase in the number of women working full-time from 38% in 2007 to 44% in 2017.

Overall, in both sexes, the number reporting stress at work rose from 59% in 2012 to 66% in 2017, and those reporting feeling tired and fatigued increased from 23% to 29% (to 33% in women and 26% in men). The number reporting sleep disorders went up from 24% to 29%, with severe sleep disorders also rising more sharply in women (8%) than in men (5%).

However, the research also found the traditional risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease had remained stable in the same time period, with 27% suffering from hypertension, 18% with raised cholesterol and 5% with diabetes. Obesity increased to 11% and smoking decreased from approximately 10.5 to 9.5 cigarettes per day, but both were more prevalent in men.

Study authors Dr Martin Hänsel, Neurologist at the University Hospital Zurich and Dr Susanne Wegener, Professor of Neurology at the University of Zurich, Switzerland commented, "Our study found men were more likely to smoke and be obese than women, but females reported a bigger increase in the non-traditional risk factors for heart attacks and strokes, such as work stress, sleep disorders, and feeling tired and fatigued."

"This increase coincides with the number of women working full time. Juggling work and domestic responsibilities or other socio-cultural aspects may be a factor, as well as specific health demands of women that may not be accounted for in our daily 'busy' lives."

"Traditionally men have been perceived to be more affected by heart attacks and strokes than women, but in some countries, women have overtaken men. There is a gender gap and further research is needed to find out why," adds Dr Wegener.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN88588 en US Salute_E_Benessere AltroAltro Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Altro work stress today at European Stroke Organisation Conference regarded as Non traditional
Vedi anche
News to go
Asteroide Bennu, le previsioni della Nasa
News to go
Uragano Ida, c'è una seconda vittima
News to go
Avezzano, 2mila afghani al centro di accoglienza
News to go
Covid, Sileri: "In autunno possibili altri 30mila morti"
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: oltre 312mila denunce nei primi 7 mesi 2021
News to go
Green pass Italia, da domani obbligatorio anche sui treni
News to go
Afghanistan, Usa si ritirano dopo 20 anni
News to go
Covid, anche i cani possono infettarsi: cosa dice l'Iss
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 30 agosto
News to go
Covid, sospesi 200 infermieri non vaccinati
News to go
Torino, palazzina crollata: oggi i funerali del bimbo morto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza