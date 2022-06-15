Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Giugno 2022
European Wellness and ABH Group to Establish World-Class Anti-Aging, Longevity, and Disease Prevention Center in Santorini, Greece

15 giugno 2022 | 11.22
ATHENS, Greece, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness International GMBH (EW Group) has signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ABH Clinical Prevention and Age Management S.A. (ABH Group), joining forces to establish a medical, wellness, and aesthetic retreat center in the heart of Santorini, Greece.

Set against the backdrop of one of the world's most picturesque islands, the exclusive, co-branded EW-ABH Center will feature cutting-edge biological regenerative, health and wellness solutions – including proprietary integrative health and cell therapies and age management products and services – that will set it apart as one of the most advanced and well-equipped healthcare and wellness facilities in the Mediterranean.

The two parties agreed to pool their respective resources and expertise for the joint venture in a digital signing session held on 29th April, 2022, represented by EW Group Chairman Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan and ABH Group Managing Director Dr. Athanasios Athanasiou respectively.

Their strategic cooperation will involve ABH Group's affiliated entity Athanasiou Iatriki S.A., as well as the collective affiliations and subsidiaries of EW Group, including its academic, bio-manufacturing, research, healthcare and wellness center, and product distribution divisions.

According to a recent report by the non-profit organization Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy is projected to grow 9.9% annually, reaching a value of $7.0 trillion USD in 2025.

Drawing upon decades of experience in the anti-aging, healthcare, wellness and biological regenerative medicine industries, EW Group and ABH Group are well-positioned to leverage this fast-growing market through their collaboration, which is aligned with their vision to provide surrounding communities with an avenue for high-quality healthcare and wellness.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

Founded in 1991, EW Group is a multi-award-winning European group with multiple patents that is most renowned for its pioneering developments in precursor stem cell therapeutics, immunomodulation, biological peptides, and biological regenerative medicine. The Group's portfolio comprises multinational business divisions that collectively operate in the emerging fields of biological regenerative medicine; these divisions include research and development, bio-manufacturing, training and education, anti-aging centers and product distribution to practitioners and consumers across 80 countries. The Group also owns a growing network of 26 internationally-accredited Wellness Centers globally. Today, the Group is headquartered in Germany and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia (Asia Pacific), with manufacturing facilities located strategically in Germany, Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union.

https://european-wellness.eu

About ABH Group

Athens Beverly Hills Medical Group (ABH) is an award-winning Medical Group founded in 2008 in Athens by Dr. Athanasiou and Dr. Fatsea, specializing in the fields of plastic surgery and dermatology. The Group has evolved over the years, expanding its areas of specialization to include gynaecology, andrology, weight loss, obesity, and anti-aging. Today, the Group is nominated as a center of excellence by ESAAM (European Society of Preventive, Regenerative and Anti-Aging Medicine), and is one of the most established and reputable Medical Groups for plastic surgery, dermatology and age management in Greece.

https://abh-medicalgroup.com/en/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538499/EWBG_EN_COLOR_Logo.jpg 

