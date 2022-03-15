Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 08:49
comunicato stampa

European Wellness Biomedical Group and AK International to Bring Biological Regenerative Medicine Solutions to Pakistan and UAE

15 marzo 2022 | 01.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Dubai-based AK International LLC (AKI), partnering together to undertake a number of joint venture businesses in Pakistan and the MENA region that focus on providing biological regenerative medicine services and solutions to the community.

 

In the signing session held on 1stMarch 2022, the two parties agreed to pool their respective resources and expertise on a three-phase joint venture plan. Phase 1 involves the registration, importing, distribution and commercializing of EWBG award-winning Swiss, German and European biotech products and biological APIs. AKI will be contributing their extensive distribution network in the region and expertise in the aesthetics market, including wide-reaching internationally accredited educational programs by European Wellness Academy and conducted AKI's academic entity, Aesthetic Knowledge Institute.

Phase 2 will see the development of exclusive EWBG branded wellness centers for age reversal, longevity, and disease prevention in these territories. These wellness centers will be offering biological regenerative solutions including a biological laboratory with cleanrooms for the development of autologous or allogenic stem cells and EWBG's expertise in proprietary cell therapy, including but not limited to their patented precursor stem cell technology, biotherapeutics comprising stem cells and cell-based products, biomolecular peptides and botanicals, compounded therapeutics and parenteral nutrition, cosmeceuticals, food supplements, natural health products, and skincare and cosmetics.

Finally, phase 3 of the joint-venture will foray into the digital health ecosystem. This entails a synergistic integration of AKI's innovative mobile app 'Health Interface' (HI), developed by Artelir Inc., with EWBG's global network of 26 medical wellness hospitals and youth restorative anti-aging centers, biological health solutions and services.

AKI and EWBG, through its Swiss and German entities namely Nexgen Biopharma Ltd and Stellar Biomolecular Innovations Inc., have previously entered into two separate joint venture agreements for the distribution of MF3 and MF PLUS brand and products on 29thMarch 2021.

The two parties were represented by EWBG Co-Founder and Chairman, Prof. Dr. Mike Chan and AKI Director Dr. Aasif Ali Siddiqui respectively.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

Founded in 1991, EWBG is an award-winning European group most renowned for its pioneering developments in precursor stem cell therapeutics, immunomodulation, biological peptides, and biological regenerative medicine. The Group's portfolio comprises multinational business divisions that operate in the emerging fields of biological regenerative medicine; and product distribution across 80 countries. The Group also owns a growing network of 26 internationally-accredited Wellness Centers globally. Today, the Group is headquartered in Germany and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia (Asia Pacific) and its own manufacturing facilities in Germany, Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom and the European Union.

https://european-wellness.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764489/WhatsApp_Image_2022_03_09_at_12_55_42_PM.jpg 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538499/EWBG_EN_COLOR_Logo.jpg  

in Evidenza