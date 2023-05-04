Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:15 Ascolti tv, 'Speciale Ulisse' su incoronazione Carlo III vince serata

10:56 Ucraina, droni contro Odessa con il messaggio: "Per il Cremlino"

10:40 Scudetto Napoli, città si prepara: pronto nuovo piano sicurezza

09:51 Usa, sparatoria in ospedale Atlanta: un morto, arrestato killer

09:37 Otto kg di cocaina nella sedia a rotelle, arrestato a Malpensa

09:19 A Michael Douglas la Palma d'Oro alla Carriera a Cannes

09:06 Carburante, prezzi benzina e gasolio continuano a scendere oggi in Italia

08:53 Attacco droni al Cremlino, "Russia risponderà quando lo riterrà necessario"

08:32 Dal maltempo estremo ad un anticipo d’estate, le previsioni

08:21 Il segreto della felicità? E’ chiedersi cosa è buono per me

08:15 Maltempo Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Sapremo rialzarci"

07:27 Ucraina, a Kiev attacco russo più intenso del 2023

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Wellness Joint Research with Heidelberg University in Journal Publication

04 maggio 2023 | 07.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HEIDELBERG, Germany, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Academy (EWA), a wholly owned subsidiary European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) has entered into a cooperation agreement with Heidelberg University in medical research. The research project, titled "A Tendon Specific Double Reporter Transgenic Mouse Enables Tracking Cell Lineage and Functions Alteration in-vitro and in-vivo," is financed by EWA.

This research developed and defined a transgenic mouse line with tendon-specific expression of a double fluorescent reporter system, which will satisfy an identified need for animal models to allow real-time monitoring cell behaviours throughout tendon development, growth and repair in vitro and in vivo.

The Scleraxis (Scx) promoter activates the mScarlet red fluorescent protein to detect changes in lineage. The blue fluorescent protein reporter in controlled by 3.6kb Collagen Type I Alpha 1 Chain (Col1a1) proximal promoter. Two promoter regions called tendon-specific cis-acting elements (TSE1 and TSE2) ensures that blue fluorescent protein (BFP) is only expressed in tendon tissues.

Based on these findings, the tendon-specific double reporter system may be a unique paradigm that may be utilized to investigate cell-redifferentiation as well as modifications to the extracellular matrix both in vitro and in vivo. The transgenic mouse Scx-mScarlet has a stable fluorescence expression, making it an excellent tool for monitoring Scx+ cells throughout tendon formation and growth.

The objectives of this study were to examine the expression of Scx-mScarlet and Col1a1-BFP in the embryo; to quantify the Scx+ cell density in the central region of the Achilles tendon from young and adult mice; and to validate the tendon specific double reporter system by adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ADMSCs) stretching test in vitro.

This joint-research strengthen between both institutions in many ways and is not limited to research and innovation. The quality of education and visibility of both institutions will go greater heights through this partnership.

European Wellness Academy

A non-profitable academy body of EW Group located in Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Greece and Malaysia, as a CPD authorized body with a premium training and development wing that revolves around cutting-edge Bio-Regenerative Medicine modalities for practitioners and researchers. It has extensive years of combined clinical experience and a core academic team comprising of qualified MDs and scientists with numerous international affiliations and accreditations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010114/EWBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-wellness-joint-research-with-heidelberg-university-in-journal-publication-301815664.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia subsidiary European Wellness Biomedical Group search project search ricerca automatica
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, stasera lo scudetto se...
News to go
Attacco con droni al Cremlino
News to go
World Press Freedom Index: "Libertà di stampa in pessime condizioni"
News to go
Belgrado, 14enne fa strage in una scuola elementare
News to go
Assegno di inclusione, a chi spetta e come chiederlo
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, annegato uomo a Castel Bolognese
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
'Ndrangheta, blitz dei Ros in Italia e all'estero
News to go
Nel 2023 morti 135 pedoni, in aumento rispetto al 2022
News to go
Afghanistan, risoluzione Onu contro talebani: "Ritirino divieto lavoro per donne"
News to go
Gli Aerosmith lanciano Peace Out
News to go
Trasporto aereo, gli scioperi di domani 3 maggio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza