Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 01:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:07 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Battaglie feroci al fronte, a Sud distruggiamo il nemico"

00:07 Caldo, ondata bollente sull'Italia: allerta arancione in 13 regioni

00:06 Sommergibile disperso, corsa contro il tempo per trovare il Titan: ancora poche ore di ossigeno

00:05 Pd, Schlein tesse la tela: oggi 'esordio' con Conte in Molise

22:38 Virtus-Olimpia 85-66, Bologna-Milano 3-3: gara 7 assegnerà scudetto

22:30 Calciomercato dell'altro mondo, l'Arabia Saudita vuole tutto

22:19 Firenze, clochard accoltellato alla gola: fermata una donna

21:39 Calciomercato Milan, Tonali verso Newcastle: sfida con Inter per Frattesi

21:27 Riforma Giustizia, Schlein: "Berlusconi non è esempio da seguire"

21:16 Incidente Casal Palocco, famiglia indagato: "Distrutti, non ci daremo mai pace"

21:15 Cani che sporcano per strada, a Firenze raffica di multe ai padroni 'zozzoni'

20:41 Sciopero treni regionali in Lombardia venerdì 23 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Wellness Signs a Multi-Million MOU for MF3 of Switzerland Supplements & Skincare Exclusivity Distribution for China

22 giugno 2023 | 01.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony took place in Beijing, China, and signifies an important step for European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) through its Malaysian subsidiary, European Wellness Academy (EWA), to build a digital technology platform in partnership with Shenzhen Dumbo Future Technology Co. (SDFT Co.), the global marketing service provider of TikTok Digital, the world's leading short-form video platform.

The collaboration represents a key step forward in EW Group's efforts to incorporate Integrative Biological Wellness into their platform, by leveraging digital technology to reach a worldwide audience and market.

Witnessed by The Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia, the MOU was signed by EW Group Chairman, Prof Dato' Sri Dr Mike Chan and SDFT Co. Director, Zhang De Ping.

A digital education platform known as the "European Wellness Digital Education Center for Biological Wellness" will be established to deliver high-quality educational content related to Integrative and Biological Wellness in cooperation with TikTok Digital and supported by EW Group. This specially curated programme bears the potential to be a valuable and powerful digital tool for world-class medical and healthcare practitioners to engage and educate digital communities about healthcare and wellness-related topics.

The partnership also involves the creation of a technologically advanced "Digital Wellness Corridor", wherein both parties are expected to explore the potential for cooperation digital technologies. With this connection, global wellness travellers gain access to integrative healthcare and wellness services based on EW Group's signature standard of procedures, encompassing diagnostics, detoxification, repair interventions and rejuvenation therapies, known as the DDRRTM Protocol. These services will be accessed through online telemedicine and wellness retreat travel programs via digital platforms and offline channel marketing platforms.

Additionally, SDFT Co. will exclusively distribute the Swiss world-renowned brand of MF3 Switzerland nutraceuticals, skincare and cosmeceuticals, and therapeutics products. This collaboration will enable the expanded distribution and availability of the prestigious products to a wider audience and market all over China. This objective will be achieved by facilitating the delivery of its high-quality, evidence-based nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals prescribed by EW Group through the digital technologies and offline channel marketing platforms developed through this partnership.

The cooperation is expected to help Malaysia bolster its digital economy, which would in turn stimulate local digital economic growth and contribute to the national economy in the future, particularly in the rapidly emerging integrative healthcare and wellness industry.

European Wellness Biomedical Group

An award-winning European group, most renowned for its pioneering developments in organ-specific precursor (progenitor) stem cell therapeutics, biological and synthetic peptides, biological-regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, and nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals.

EW Group's multinational business divisions include research and developments, bio-manufacturing, biomedical academies, hospital and wellness centres and nutraceutical product distributions across 80 countries worldwide. EW Group also owns and operates a growing network of internationally accredited Hospital and Medical Centres specializing in Regenerative Bio-Medicine and luxury Wellness Centres globally. EW Group is headquartered in Germany and Malaysia (Asia Pacific) with research vested in Germany, Switzerland, Czech Republic and United Kingdom.

MFIII of Switzerland

The brand that carries pioneering Softgels Switzerland, initially developed under LABDOM Suisse, MF3's revolutionary PE and VP Softgels Advanced Formula supplements became the forerunner of placenta supplements in the market and capture worldwide fans for their superior quality and proven results. With a new brand identity, MF3 continues to deliver revolutionary high performing products to meet consumer demands and needs worldwide.

Media Contact: 

Ferellica Martinmedia@european-wellness.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107424/2023_DSMC_visit_ByteDance__2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010114/EWBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-wellness-signs-a-multi-million-mou-for-mf3-of-switzerland-supplements--skincare-exclusivity-distribution-for-china-301857456.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35275 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza European Wellness Signs world's leading short form platform digital technology platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Vogliamo fisco alleato di chi fa impresa"
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Pausa in controffensiva Kiev"
News to go
Solstizio d'estate, il giorno più lungo dell'anno
News to go
Maturità 2023 al via con la prova di italiano
News to go
Pensioni minime, aumento in arrivo a luglio
News to go
Pescara, tangenti e droga in Comune: sospesi 2 funzionari
News to go
Busan, Riad e Roma: la corsa a tre per Expo 2030
News to go
Bologna, Gdf in campo contro affitti in nero
News to go
Caldo, giovedì allerta arancione in 13 città
News to go
Rc auto, assicurazione sempre più cara
News to go
Maturità 2023, i numeri
Figli di due mamme, Mussolini contro procura Padova: "Colpisce i bambini" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza