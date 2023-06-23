Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 13:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:44 Real Madrid, per Ceballos contratto fino al 2027

12:32 Ascolti tv, Francia- Italia su Rai1 vince il prime time

12:24 Caldo, condizionatori e risparmio in bolletta: il vademecum Enea

12:19 Zanzare e virus West Nile 2023, sintomi e come si cura

12:19 Popolazione, persone e natalità: Adnkronos lancia il progetto Demografica

12:09 Mattarella all'Accademia dei Lincei, Antonelli: "Grazie Presidente di essere qui"

12:00 Allarme zanzare, in Italia record casi West Nile

11:45 Quando Tornatore girò 'Il Mago di Esselunga', produzione Adnkronos - Video

11:36 Ucraina, Ue adotta undicesimo pacchetto sanzioni contro Russia

11:14 Incidente Casal Palocco, arresti domiciliari per lo youtuber Matteo Di Pietro

10:18 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Russia usa mammiferi marini contro sommozzatori nemici"

10:10 Mes, Calenda: "Ratifica? Da governo gigantesca supercazzola"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Wellness Signs MOU with Tianyou to Expand Education, Research and Development, and Healthcare in China.

23 giugno 2023 | 11.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Academy (EWA), the Malaysian educational arm of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group), and Tianyou (Macau) Group Co., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance the education, research and development, and healthcare sectors throughout China.

Malaysian Prime Minister, The Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim witnessed the momentous occasion, with EW Group Chairman, Prof. Dato' Seri Dr Mike Chan and Tianyou Co. Director, Zheng Yangjun signing the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

One of the objectives of this joint effort is the establishment of "European Wellness Centers of Excellence for Biological Regenerative Medicine." The first center will be a European Wellness-Academy and branded integrative medicine, wellness, and aesthetic facility. A second center will focus on operating and providing premium patient consultation for healthcare practitioners across China, with the aim of recommending and aiding local patients interested in pursuing advanced methods and techniques of biological regenerative medicine outside of the country.

The second aspect of the partnership is the development of "European Wellness Academy," which will be serving as a biomedical education and training academy for the purpose of achieving professional development, which internationally-accredited European Wellness certification.

In addition to establishing the "European Wellness International Research Center for Integrative Bio-Regenerative Medicine, Immunology, and Cellular Therapy," both parties will also collaborate on setting up an International Academic Body and Research Institute in Macau. These institute will specialize in stem cell research and technology. It will serve as a dedicated facility for conducting advanced studies and research in these fields.

Education, research and development, and healthcare are important drivers of Malaysia's economy and are likely to continue to play a significant role in the country's future growth and development. This partnership is set to unlock new pathways and opportunities for Malaysia in developing its healthcare and wellness industry, as well as in cultivating high-skilled talent.

European Wellness AcademyA non-profitable academy body of EW Group located in Germany, UK, Switzerland, Greece, USA and Malaysia, as a CPD authorized body with a premium training and development wing that revolves around cutting-edge Bio-Regenerative Medicine modalities for practitioners and researchers. It has extensive years of combined clinical experience and a core academic team comprising of qualified MDs, immunologists and scientists with numerous international affiliations and accreditations.

CONTACT: Ferellica Martin, media@european-wellness.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010114/EWBG_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-wellness-signs-mou-with-tianyou-to-expand-education-research-and-development-and-healthcare-in-china-301860887.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Politica_E_PA Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza European Wellness Signs MOU Healthcare sectors throughout China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding Memorandum of Understanding
Vedi anche
News to go
Titan imploso a poche ore dall'immersione
News to go
Sanità italiana divisa in due: promosse solo 8 regioni
News to go
Europeo Under 21, Italia ko contro la Francia tra le polemiche
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, indagini continuano
News to go
Passaporto, "per rilascio appuntamenti impossibili in 6 città"
News to go
Smart working e lavoratori fragili, le ultime novità
News to go
Caso Orlandi, Promotore giustizia Vaticano: "Piste di indagine meritevoli di approfondimento"
News to go
Tredicesime e straordinari, novità all'orizzonte
News to go
Maturità 2023, al classico Seneca e problemi con funzioni allo scientifico: seconda prova
News to go
Titan, nessuna traccia: si affievoliscono speranze
News to go
Sicurezza stradale, in Cdm il disegno di legge
News to go
Lula a Roma incontra Papa Francesco, Meloni e Mattarella
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza