Mercoledì 05 Aprile 2023
EUROPE'S LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET PARTS SELECTS AND GOES LIVE ON GEP'S PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE

CLARK, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP ®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that LKQ Europe — the leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans and industrial vehicles in Europe has selected, rolled out and started using GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform.

LKQ Europe — a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation — headquartered in Switzerland, currently employs approximately 26,000 people and has a network of 1,000 branches. It is using GEP SOFTWARE's category workbench, spend analysis and savings project tracking to better identify savings opportunities across all business units to drive greater value to its organization.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables global companies to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI. 

About GEP SOFTWAREGEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek CreeveyDirector, Public RelationsGEPPhone: +1 732-382-6565Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/3972200/GEP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europes-leading-distributor-of-automotive-aftermarket-parts-selects-and-goes-live-on-geps-procurement-and-supply-chain-software-301790284.html

