Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:41
comunicato stampa

EVE Energy Showcases New Energy Vehicles Solutions at The Battery Show 2023 in Germany

12 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 4 minuti

STUTTGART, Germany, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Products from EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE Energy), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy storage solutions provider, went down a storm at The Battery Show Europe 2023, held in Stuttgart, Germany from May 23-25, 2023. This esteemed event, renowned within the international battery industry, gathered over 770 exhibitors and attracted more than 10,000 attendees.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9175851-eve-energy-showcases-new-energy-vehicles-solutions-battery-show-2023-germany/ 

On show at the event were EVE Energy's power batteries, BMS, cells, modules, and battery systems that are more than capable of meeting application requirements covering various scenarios and better serving different vehicle models, thereby providing diversified services to customers.

During the exhibition, EVE Energy's partner clients, including BMW, Daimler, Bosch, and other companies hosted their own experts and leading figures who took the time to visit EVE Energy's booth personally. They engaged in enthusiastic exchanges with the on-site technical and sales personnel, expressing their high recognition of the company's products.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the display of EVE Energy's large cylindrical batteries and " π " battery systems. The large cylindrical batteries, which support ultra-fast charging, integrate high specific energy and lightweight design. With their low internal resistance and high power, these innovative structural designs meet the requirements of HEV and BEV models, providing strong driving power. Recently, EVE Energy announced the construction of a factory in Debrecen, Hungary, to mass-produce large cylindrical batteries.

In addition to the large cylindrical batteries, other system products such as its xHEV products, Prismatic Stacked products, and 12V and 48V low-voltage battery systems were also exhibited. These products can cover a wide range of vehicle models on the market, offering high safety, high quality, and high reliability solutions for green energy travel.

EVE Energy demonstrated its confidence in expanding overseas business, leading technological advantages, and its approach to fostering harmonious cooperation. EVE Energy is devoting its efforts toward contributing to global automotive electrification and energy transformation.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially regarding the Internet of Things and the energy internet. Currently, EVE Energy has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 4,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, obtained over 5,900 national patents in China. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap with a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, the manufacturing process, the supply chain, and resource management, and was named a "National Green Factory". Meanwhile, EVE Energy leverages its BIM technology to provide accurate and reliable data for project management, saving a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal and reducing 16,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

For more information about EVE Energy, please check EVE's official website https://www.evebattery.com/en.

 

 

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091800/Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091795/Alex.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091796/Lexy.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091797/Site.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091794/Alex_and_attendees.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eve-energy-showcases-new-energy-vehicles-solutions-at-the-battery-show-2023-in-germany-301847053.html

