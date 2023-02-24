Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
comunicato stampa

EVE Energy to Increase the production Capacity of Power and Energy Storage Batteries to Meet the Rapid Growth of the Industry

24 febbraio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

JINGMEN, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy ("EVE"; SHE 300014), one of the world's leading battery technology companies, has launched production at its sections 6, 7, 8, and 9 battery plants in Jingmen, Hubei province, totaling 73GWh of capacity, in response to significant growth in market demand. The company held a ceremony to mark their commissioning, while also breaking ground for the construction of a 60GWh Super Factory, also in the central Chinese city.

During the ceremony, Dr. Yuan Dingding, Chief Technical Officer for Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries of EVE, introduced the company's work on fast-charging technology innovations and its product of 130Ah LFP Cell has been realized applications in SUV vehicles with the 800V Battery systems.

EVE's combined investment in the four production facilities that entered operations totals more than CNY 16.6 billion. Company Chairman Dr. Liu Jincheng commented that completing and commissioning the 6, 7, 8, and 9 sectional plants enables the company to possess sufficient production capacity for each product direction within the new energy industry chain.

Among the four new factories, the Factory 16 in section 6 will produce LF280K batteries, the company's flagship product mainly used in the power energy storage field. The new capacity will effectively alleviate supply shortages in the energy storage market.

Factory 14 in section 7 will produce large cylindrical power batteries, a strategic product for EVE. The facility features a self-designed production line and highly intelligent equipment, providing the middle and high-end electric vehicle market with high-quality battery products with a cost advantage. The products have received nomination letter from global renowned automotive manufacturers.

Factory 15 in section 8 will produce passenger-car standard lithium iron cells and integrated battery packs, suitable for the newer car companies looking to build cars using smart factories. It promotes the exploration of material recovery and recycling as part of the company's environmental protection pledges with green electricity used.

Factory 18 in section 9 will produce energy storage products and commercial-vehicle lithium iron cells. After the completion, it will increase supply capacity in markets such as digital energy, site energy, photovoltaic energy storage and logistics vehicles.

Since settling on the city of Jingmen for its production base back in 2012, the company has made comprehensive investments and supported expansions in multiple areas of the industry chain, creating central China's largest full life-cycle industry cluster for power batteries.

The company also announced plans at the ceremony to start the 60GWh Super Factory project, a key step for Jingmen's power storage battery capacity to break through 200GWh.Wei Na, General Manager at the Lithium-ion Battery Factory Planning Department, introduced the highlights of the facility. It is slated to be the world's largest single-unit capacity factory with integrated and digital design, considerably bolstering capacity efficiency and reducing production costs. Upon completion, the super factory will have an annual production capacity of 60GWh of the next-generation flagship product LF560K batteries.

More information about EVE Energy's overall production capacity, please visit EVE Energy.

About EVE Energy 

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially in the Internet of Things and the energy internet. Currently, EVE Energy has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 3,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, obtained over 5,870 national patents in China. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap with a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, the manufacturing process, the supply chain, and resource management, and was named a "National Green Factory." Meanwhile, EVE Energy leverages its BIM technology to provide accurate and reliable data for project management, saving a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal and reducing 16,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005639/New_Technology_Trend_LFP_Batteries.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005640/Section_6_7_8___9_Jingmen.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005642/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005641/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eve-energy-to-increase-the-production-capacity-of-power-and-energy-storage-batteries-to-meet-the-rapid-growth-of-the-industry-301755150.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
