Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:07 Terza dose vaccino Covid, Costa: "Nei prossimi giorni estensione a 50enni"

08:46 Caso Eitan, mandato di cattura internazionale per nonno e autista

08:02 Covid oggi Germania, incidenza settimanale mai così alta e altri 236 morti

06:56 Vaccino Covid, da oggi in Lombardia terza dose anche nelle farmacie

00:06 Nasa, il ritorno sulla Luna slitta al 2025 (forse)

22:56 Superbonus 110%, cabina di regia: decreto per controlli

22:29 Terza dose Lombardia, in farmacia da 10 novembre con prenotazione

22:14 Lapo Elkann contro Dazn

22:09 Malala Yousafzai si è sposata, l'annuncio del Premio Nobel

21:50 Vaccino e green pass, Cacciari contro Gruber: "Perché mi invita?"

21:24 Pfizer, richiesta per dose booster a tutti gli adulti in Usa

21:23 No Green Pass, Mattarella: "Con manifestazioni aumento contagi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Evercity launches sustainability measurement and investment platform at COP26

10 novembre 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COP26 - Evercity launched a digital platform for sustainability measurement and investment at the UN Climate Change Global Innovation Hub at COP26 in Glasgow. The platform streamlines end-to-end sustainable finance lifecycle making it easier, cheaper and more transparent for both issuers and investors. The main goal of Evercity platform is to make sustainable finance more accessible to SMEs in developing countries. 

Sustainable finance is a $15 trillion market showing significant growth amid the climate crisis. However, it is still not accessible to the most in need - SMEs from developing countries. They don't have enough knowledge and resources to issue sustainable finance. At the same time sustainable investors don't have access to real impact data and are exposed to greenwashing. 

Evercity is solving these problems by providing a one-stop shop to automate and simplify the whole sustainable finance journey. The platform integrates monitoring tools (IoT sensors and satellites) to collect physical ESG risk and impact data. The raw data is being refined according to global standards and stored on the low-carbon blockchain to ensure its ultimate transparency and immutability. 

The in-house built Sustainable Finance Protocol enables 10x times cost reduction and increase of issuance speed. It provides for the issuance of fully traceable sustainable assets on the blockchain: bonds, loans, carbon credits. The platform also allows EU Taxonomy screening of companies and portfolios, green finance framework creation, and automatic reporting on sustainable assets.

Liza Romanova, Evercity founder and COO: 

With my co-founder Alexey, we have been jointly working for over 10-years on developing digital innovations for global corporate sustainability leaders. We have been collaborating with the UN since 2017, when we made possible the world's first carbon credit transaction on the blockchain. This experience was used by Evercity to make sustainable finance as simple, cost-efficient and transparent as it has never been. 

About Evercity 

Evercity is a Berlin-based sustainability measurement and investment platform. Its mission is to accelerate global finance flows into projects and innovations needed to attain UN Sustainable Development Goals. Earlier this year Evercity graduated from Techstars & ABN AMRO Future of finance accelerator and made it to the finals of the Fintech Hackcelerator by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company is currently raising a seed round that will be used to expand marketing and sales activities as well as receive the virtual asset service provider status. 

Contacts:

info@evercity.io eromanova@evercity.io Elizaveta Romanova, eromanova@evercity.io, +7 925 062 58 56

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
investment platform at COP26 platform investment at digital platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Singapore contro i no vax, chi si ammala paga spese mediche
News to go
Covid, studio Bambin Gesù: latte materno stimola difese
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Aviaria, focolaio in allevamento di Ostia Antica
News to go
Risorse idriche, bando da 313 milioni contro sprechi
News to go
Covid Cina, la 'guerra al virus' della città di Heihe
News to go
Rdc, "portare periodo residenza in Italia necessario da 10 a 5 anni"
News to go
Il Rapporto italiani nel mondo della fondazione Migrantes
News to go
Scontro Polonia - Bielorussia, profughi al confine
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, numeri bollettino contagi
News to go
Migranti, negativi tamponi su 847 sbarcati a Trapani
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza